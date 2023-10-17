Report finds Michigan State University response to Feb. 13 mass shooting was 'appropriate,' 'correct'

EAST LANSING — A report commissioned by Michigan State University into its response to the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus found that the school's actions were appropriate, but pointed to areas that would have reduced chaos.

The report — compiled by Ohio-based Security Risk Management Consultants LLC — was released Tuesday morning, about eight months after the shooting and three months after the university police department submitted its investigation to Ingham County prosecutors for review. As of Sept. 11, prosecutors were still reviewing the investigative reports.

"This report is a critical next step in our ongoing commitment to ensuring MSU is a safe place for all who come to our campus,” interim President Teresa Woodruff said in a statement. "It provides concrete recommendations for strengthening campus safety and reinforces our efforts are on the right track."

On Feb. 13, police say a 43-year-old Lansing man shot and killed three students and injured five others before taking his own life. He shot students in two university buildings before walking away from campus. MSU has said the shooter did not have any personal or professional connection to the university and did not apply to the school for employment in recent history.

The final report submitted to prosecutors doesn't identify anyone who helped the gunman before or after the shooting.

"Our overall assessment of the initial response (that is, in the seconds after the initial call and prior to other agencies mounting a responsive effort) by MSU police officers is that the response was appropriate, timely, and correct," the consultants wrote in their report.

"Officers proceeded directly to the last known location of violence to eliminate the threat. Those efforts continued as the second shooting location was identified."

While the report commended university police for their initial response, the consultants wrote that the number of police officers, MSU staff and community members who went to the scene on their own, although with good intentions, added to the chaos and confusion in the immediate aftermath.

The report also indicated that the university could have used additional security technology resources and a unified Security Operations Center within the police department. The university has already taken steps to improve on both of those.

Check back for updates.

