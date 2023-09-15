Report finds modern cars are invading consumers' privacy at alarming rates
What information is your car collecting?
What information is your car collecting?
X, formerly known as Twitter, will begin collecting users' biometric data, according to its new privacy policy that was first spotted by Bloomberg. The policy also says the company wants to collect users' job and education history. “Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the updated policy reads.
The number of households that have at least one uninsured vehicle increased to 5.7% in the first half of 2023 from 5.3% in the second half of 2022.
Learn more about rental car reimbursement, including what it covers, how rental reimbursement works, and if adding rental reimbursement coverage is worth it.
A 1998 Subaru Legacy Outback station wagon with nearly 350,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
We hope you never need to use it, but you'll sure be glad you have it.
Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak's final season premiere week finds fans fuming over 'garbage' puzzle.
Here's all the new metal from the 2023 Detroit Auto Show in photos.
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
New and used car prices continue to moderate, according to the latest government inflation data released Wednesday morning. But gas prices rose over 10%.
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies. "Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU's parliament. "And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."
Google unveiled a range of software updates for Android Auto and vehicles equipped with Google-powered dashboards.
The Best of 2024 cars, trucks and SUVs were revealed by NACTOY at the Detroit Auto Show. The semifinalists vie for Car, Truck and SUV of the Year.
AI is just about everywhere lately, but nobody expected it to be used as a salvo in the ongoing cola wars. Coca-Cola, however, has other plans, as it just launched a new flavor co-created by artificial intelligence. The company’s calling it the soda “from the future” and it’s available for a limited time in both regular and zero sugar varieties.
The 2024 Ford F-150 debuts updated Blue Oval emblem. It joins the recent trend of flatter, crisper logos across various industries.
Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.
The ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group claimed responsibility for the MGM Resorts cyber outage on Tuesday, according to a post by malware archive vx-underground.
Collision coverage is auto insurance that covers repairs to your car if you hit an object or another car. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.