Report: Fire at Iran's holiest Shiite shrine; no injuries

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire broke out on Friday in the compound belonging to the most revered Shiite shrine in Iran but was quickly extinguished, the country's state-run news agency reported. No one was injured.

The report by IRNA said one of the cleaning machines that was in the yard of the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad caught fire. Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and put it out. IRNA also said the cause of the incident was under investigation.

The shrine, some 900 kilometers (560 miles) northeast of the capital of Tehran is the largest complex housing a tomb in Iran and one of the country's most-visited sites. It draws about 20 million people a year, mostly Iranians and Shiite pilgrims from neighboring countries such as Iraq and Pakistan.

Earlier this month, an attacker stabbed three clerics at the shrine, killing two of them. The assailant was arrested, along with four suspected collaborators.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief to make West Africa trip to Senegal, Niger, Nigeria

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to West Africa on Saturday to join Muslims marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan and to highlight the impact of the Ukraine war on the African continent, the U.N. announced Friday. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the secretary-general will arrive in Senegal on Saturday evening, travel to Niger on Monday and to Nigeria on Tuesday and then return to New York.

  • Palestinians mark last Friday of Ramadan

    STORY: Earlier, Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youths at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque , the latest outbreak of violence at a site revered by Muslims and Jews.At least 42 Palestinians were injured in the early morning clashes at Islam's third-holiest site, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.Israeli police said they intervened when hundreds of people began hurling rocks and fireworks, including in the direction of the Western Wall, where Jewish worshippers gather.There were almost daily confrontations at the mosque this month when Ramadan overlapped with the Jewish celebration of Passover, which brought hundreds of thousands of Muslims and Jews to the heavily policed site in the old city.From early morning, residents of cities such as Bethlehem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank lined up at Israeli checkpoints to visit Al-Aqsa.Many people made their way to the Old City of Hebron and the ancient Ibrahimi mosque, passing through Israeli checkpoints and roadblocks.Ramadan ends next week and the final Friday of the fasting month often sees especially large crowds gather at Al-Aqsa.

  • Saudi Arabia pledges to release 163 Houthi detainees

    Saudi Arabia pledged Thursday to release 163 Houthi detainees in a move toward peace with war-torn Yemen. Houthi rebels took over Yemen’s capital of Sana’a in 2014, sparking military conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government. The spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brig. Gen. Turki…

  • Hezbollah leader: Iran could retaliate for Israeli strikes

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group warned Friday that if Israel continues to target Iran’s presence in the region, Tehran could eventually retaliate by striking deep inside Israel. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s warning came in a speech during a ceremony in Beirut marking “Quds Day,” or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians. Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters and officials from allied Palestinian groups attended.

  • The Downside of Energy’s Current Upside

    While there is downside to the upside of pricing, the impact can be mitigated.

  • Iranians join rallies to mark Quds Day

    STORY: Protesters set fire to the Israeli flag, stamped on it and threw darts at it to show solidarity with the Palestinians.The country’s new domestically-made Kheibar Buster missile was displayed at the event.Iran's Jerusalem Day rallies are held annually in support of Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state in territories captured by Israel in a 1967 war, on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.It was the first time people were allowed to march through the streets since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.

  • Israel halts for Holocaust day, honors 6 million Jews killed

    Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett late Wednesday called on the world to stop comparing the Holocaust to other events in history.

  • Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says

    KABUL (Reuters) -A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, who said the official confirmed death toll was 10. The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr - an act of religious remembrance practised by some Muslims but seen as heretical by some hardline Sunni groups.

  • Iran marks Jerusalem Day after 2-year pandemic suspension

    Thousands of Iranians marched in the capital of Tehran on Friday to mark “Quds Day," or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians. Iran has been marking the day, the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, since the start of its 1979 Islamic Revolution led by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The name Quds Day comes after the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

  • Afghanistan: Former army general vows new war against Taliban

    Lt Gen Sami Sadat tells the BBC of planned operations but many Afghans are weary of more conflict.

  • Mavs move on to Suns, reminding Kidd a bit of their past

    Luka Doncic and his teammates remind Jason Kidd a little of the last Dallas Mavericks team to advance in the playoffs. The coach now was the point guard then when the Mavericks had split the first four games of the 2011 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. Instead, the Mavericks won the next two games and never looked back.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Dog leaps from window to escape Berks County house fire

    Justin Steinmetz was the first person on the scene of a house fire in Berks County. He captured the moment a family dog leapt from a second-story window in order to escape the flames.

  • Daring dog jumps to safety from burning house

    A courageous dog narrowly escaped a burning house by jumping from a second-floor window.

  • WH: Russia shouldn't be part of Indonesia G20 mtg

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration does not think Russian President Vladimir Putin should take part in the incoming G20 summit in Indonesia this fall. (April 29)

  • Westward Elementary teacher found guilty of misdemeanor over mask wearing

    Christopher Persaud, a school board candidate, could have faced a year in jail for refusing to leave his school campus after refusing to wear a mask.

  • Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

    Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years while in parts of neighbouring India schools were shut and streets deserted as an intense heave wave on Friday showed no signs of abating. Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, urged the federal and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to manage the intense heat wave, which touched highs of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country. Temperatures were predicted to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above average temperatures after the hottest March on record since 1961, she said.

  • Western states fret as Lake Mead continues to shrink due to drought, climate change

    As the extreme drought gripping the American West enters its third year, water levels Lake Mead, the largest manmade reservoir in the U.S. which supplies water to approximately tens of millions of people, have fallen to their lowest levels since the construction of the Hoover Dam..

  • South Africa is being hit hard by COVID again. Here is what that means for the US.

    It's too soon to know whether the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants will take off in the U.S. as they are in South Africa, but some experts are anxious.

  • Thousands are expected to mark the end of Ramadan at the Dome Arena, a first since 2019

    The community is invited to an iftar at the Turkish Cultural Center, and thousands will celebrate Eid ul Fitr at the Dome Arena.