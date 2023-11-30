Report: Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler accused of sexual battery

Christian Ziegler, show here in 2021, when he was on the Sarasota County Commission.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an allegation of sexual battery against Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, according to a report by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Citing anonymous sources close to the investigation, the government watchdog group says police seized Ziegler's cell phone and "investigators continue to conduct a forensic examination of the electronic device."

Multiple GOP sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the sexual battery investigation and said the probe also involves allegations of illegally taping sex acts.

The USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida has requested documents from the Sarasota Police Department but has yet to receive them.

"Records is in the process of redacting the report. It is still an open and active investigation," said Sarasota Police spokeswoman Cynthia McLaughlin.

Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty founder Bridget Ziegler, have emerged as one of the most prominent political couples in the state in recent years.

A former Sarasota County Commissioner, Christian Ziegler took over the Florida GOP in February after years of grassroots GOP activism.

Sources told the Florida Center for Government Accountability that the woman accusing Christian Ziegler of sexual battery "alleged that she and both Zieglers had been involved in a longstanding consensual three-way sexual relationship prior to the incident."

The allegations are sure to reverberate across Florida's political landscape, throwing the Florida GOP into turmoil at a time when the party is gearing up for the 2024 election.

Ziegler's position is especially high profile because the two leading GOP figures in the country, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are Florida men and involved in the state party.

A legal investigation into Ziegler could complicate the Florida GOP's efforts to prepare an election where Florida could again be a big presidential prize, and also features a competitive U.S. Senate race.

The Florida GOP has been on a hot streak after DeSantis' dominating re-election victory last year. The party's voter registration has far outpaced Democrats.

A sexual scandal featuring one of the party's leading figures could be a major distraction for the party, and tarnish its image at a time when the GOP has pushed culturally conservative policies centered on moral values.

Bridget Ziegler has led that charge through her work with Moms for Liberty, which she is no longer involved with, and in implementing DeSantis' education agenda, which has emphasized LGBTQ and racial issues. She was with DeSantis when he signed legislation derided by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida Republican Chair Christian Ziegler accused of sexual battery