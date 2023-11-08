Report: Florida man pulled off postal worker’s hijab before punching her in the face

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with a hate crime after allegedly pulling off a postal worker’s hijab and punching her in the face, according to a report.

WPLG reported that Kenneth Jerome Pinkney, 47, of Wilton Manors, allegedly yelled derogatory terms at the postal worker and told her to go back to her country.

The comments came after he reportedly rode past her on a bicycle and simulated a gun with his hands. The postal worker was in uniform and making deliveries at the time, WPLG reported.

The postal worker tried to laugh off the incident, but Pinkney then allegedly approached her, ripped off her hijab and punched her in the face multiple times, leaving her with a bloody mouth and scratches, according to WPLG.

Pinkney was charged with battery, second or subsequent offense and committing a second-degree felony with prejudice.

The station reported Pinkney was convicted of felony battery in 1996.

