Report: Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz considering taking a job at Newsmax

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PENSACOLA, Florida - Rep. Matt Gaetz is reportedly considering taking a job in the media industry, possibly at the conservative outlet Newsmax, according to a report from Axios.

First elected in 2016, Gaetz made waves as a freshman congressman making frequent television appearances, often to defend the policies of then-President Donald Trump.

Gaetz quickly became a popular guest on several cable news opinion shows as he also attracted his own controversies.

Axios reported Tuesday that "three sources with direct knowledge" said he was considering leaving Congress for a job at Newsmax.

Speaking at a town hall event on Monday in Niceville, Gaetz said he would not spend his entire life in Congress.

Congressman Matt Gaetz speaks during an outdoor town hall style meeting at the Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce Building in Niceville.
Congressman Matt Gaetz speaks during an outdoor town hall style meeting at the Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce Building in Niceville.

"I'm not going to be a lifer in this job," said Gaetz, now in his fifth year in office. "I will not be here decades. I think four years to eight years sounds about right. I may not stay eight years. Six years has a good ring to it. I hope you're not disappointed in me if I don't stay more than a decade."

In 2020, Gaetz announced he would no longer take donations from political action committees, which most members of Congress rely on to fund campaigns.

Gaetz was able to make the pledge largely because he was able to finance his campaign from individual donations fueled by his numerous cable appearances and social media presence. Gaetz's frequent television appearances and his decision to swear off PAC money was a key focus of the 2020 HBO documentary film "The Swamp."

Gaetz also came under fire last year for having his office spend taxpayer funds to rent equipment for a TV studio at his father's home in Niceville.

'Free Britney': U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz joins 'Free Britney' campaign with push to look at conservatorships

What's next?: Gaetz alludes to bid for Commissioner of Agriculture in 2022

Newsmax has been on the air since 2014 as an ultra-conservative competitor to Fox News. The network rose in popularity following the 2020 election and Fox News correctly calling Arizona for now-President Joe Biden, while Newsmax featured guests who promoted conspiracy theories about the election. The network ultimately released a "clarification" in December that there was no evidence of manipulation in the 2020 election.

Gaetz's office did respond immediately to a request for comment Tuesday.

If Gaetz did take a job at Newsmax, he would be the second congressman from Northwest Florida who found a second career in cable. Former Rep. Joe Scarborough is now more well known for his MSNBC show "Morning Joe" than his career in Congress from the seat that Gaetz occupies.

USA TODAY Network reporter Tom McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz considering leaving Congress for TV

Recommended Stories

  • Gaetz Considering Leaving Congress for Role at Newsmax: Report

    Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) is reportedly considering not running for re-election in 2022 — and possibly even leaving Congress before his term is up — to instead take a job at Newsmax. The Florida Republican, who religiously appears on cable news, has privately told a number of his allies that he has an interest in becoming a media personality, according to Axios. A source told the outlet that Gaetz, a Trump ally, has had preliminary conversations with Newsmax about a potential position. The network, along with One America News Network (OANN), gained popularity after the 2020 election, when a number of Republicans disavowed Fox News after it made an early projection that President Biden had won Arizona. The shift away from political life comes after the 38-year-old congressman reportedly considered entering the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in 2020. However, that effort never came to fruition and in January, Gaetz said he would not challenge Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in the 2022 Florida primary. “I have no interest in running against Marco Rubio for the US Senate,” he wrote on Twitter. “In 2022 the only statewide position I would consider running for in the current political climate is Commissioner of Agriculture. But things can change! (Not the Senate thing though),” Gaetz said then.

  • Matt Gaetz reportedly might leave Congress early to go work for Newsmax

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may be eying an exit from Congress — and an entrance at Newsmax. The Republican lawmaker has been telling confidants he's "seriously considering" not running for re-election and maybe even not finishing his current term in Congress so he can take a job at the conservative network Newsmax, Axios reported on Tuesday. Gaetz, the report says, has told allies "he's interested in becoming a media personality," and he has reportedly been in early discussions with Newsmax about a possible position there. Newsmax has been seeking to compete with Fox News, especially as some conservatives have complained that Fox hasn't been sufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump and criticized the network's 2020 election projections. There may be a slight complication in this plan, though, as The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum was quick to point out that if Gaetz takes this job at Newsmax, "he'd be blackballed at Fox News," meaning should he make this move, he may "end up with less influence than he has now." More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Ex-Fox News Star Runs to Newsmax to Trash ‘Liberal’ Chris Wallace

    NewsmaxFormer Fox News host Eric Bolling took some pointed shots at Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace on Monday, running to wannabe Fox competitor Newsmax to derisively describe his former co-worker as a “liberal” who gives “softball interviews” with “no pushback” to Democrats.Bolling, who parted ways with Fox News in 2017 following claims that he sexually harassed several colleagues, was asked on Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax’s American Agenda about Wallace’s Sunday morning interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki.Despite Wallace repeatedly confronting the press secretary on the lack of media access to border facilities and telling Psaki “you are being less transparent than the Trump administration,” Bolling felt the Fox anchor was far too easy on the Biden spokeswoman.“You saw Chris Wallace asking Jen Psaki one question,” the pro-Trump commentator grumbled. “Where were the follow-up questions? When are you going to close the border, Jen? When will we get to see these detention facilities by the border?” (In fact, Wallace asked Psaki when the Biden administration would allow media access to monitor and report on the migrant border patrol facilities.)“Now Jen Psaki, she comes on Fox News, she comes on Chris Wallace’s show because she knows she’s gonna get a softball interview, and that’s exactly what she got,” Bolling continued. “She didn’t get any pushback!”The former co-host of Fox shows The Five, Fox News Specialists, and Happy Hour went on to invoke Wallace’s moderation of the first 2020 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, describing the Fox News Sunday anchor as having been “biased and tough” towards Trump throughout the evening.“Chris Wallace is liberal,” Bolling groused, adding: “Jen Psaki knew she was going to get a softball interview. She got it. She got no pushback!”Bolling is something of an expert at softball interviews, however. Prior to Sinclair canceling his weekly program America This Week, which had faced backlash for peddling COVID-19 misinformation and election conspiracies, he routinely welcomed Trump—a personal friend of his—on his show for extremely friendly chats.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lady Gaga dog walker Ryan Fischer 'had to have part of his lung removed'

    Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest as he walked the star's three French bulldogs in February.

  • Death of Salvadoran woman after police arrest in Mexico sparks outrage

    A widely circulated video shows police actions reminiscent of those used on George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • Biden: Georgia voting restriction law is 'atrocity'

    The president criticises new voting restrictions, saying they resemble past racist laws of the South.

  • Leader of Merkel's party vows to boost German voters' trust

    The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party pledged Tuesday to restore voters' confidence after discontent over Germany's pandemic management and a scandal over lawmakers enriching themselves in mask-procurement deals led to a sharp drop in its approval ratings. Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state, won the leadership of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in January. This month, the CDU suffered bad losses in two state elections, while national polls have shown the Union giving up gains it made on the strength of Merkel's management of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sebastian Stan Reveals What Needs to Happen for Him to Consider Playing Luke Skywalker

    Sebastian Stan has heard the chatter about people wanting him to play Luke Skywalker, but in order for that to come true, one thing needs to happen first.

  • Mich. Republican Apologizes for Calling Governor, Other Female Officials ‘Witches’ Who Should Be Ready to Burn

    "Given the dramatic increase in death threats against Michigan elected officials during the Trump Administration, this type of rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous," the governor's spokesman said

  • DeVonta Smith wanted to show his hand is not an issue

    Wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a late change in plans on Tuesday and did some drills at Alabama’s Pro Day workout after originally planning to watch from the sideline. Smith injured his finger during the national title game in January and did not do any on-field work at the Senior Bowl as a result of [more]

  • BTS share their own experiences as victims of racism in condemning violence against Asians

    "What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians," the K-pop supergroup said in a message to their fans.

  • Texas Lifestyle Coach and QAnon-Obsessed Boyfriend Nabbed for Capitol Riot

    Criminal ComplaintA Texas lifestyle coach and essential oils guru has been charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with her QAnon-obsessed boyfriend who documented “patriots [going] to war” on his social media.Elizabeth Rose Williams, a Kerrville, Texas resident, and her boyfriend, Bradley Stuart Bennett, were arrested last week for violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building. In a newly unsealed criminal complaint, prosecutors allege the pair were seen on video wandering around the Crypt and the Senate Chamber gallery as thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the Capitol.“Storming the Capitol. Pray for us all,” Bennett wrote in a Facebook post provided to federal authorities by a tipster.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailAccording to social media posts and her personal website, Williams is a lifestyle coach, a natural health enthusiast, “all American,” and a musician passionate about “living every day with purpose.” Her site says she started a “home-based business” at 18, and received “the equivalent of a degree from The School of Hard Knocks—if there even is such an accreditation.”“From a very young age, Elizabeth has known that there is a big purpose for her existence on earth and that she is destined to do great things, and be an influencer to leaders,” her website “Life with Rose,” states, adding that she released her first album in 2018.Her website states that, starting in 2008, Williams built a “network of health-minded families” and is a “seasoned educator in the area of essential oils, natural supplements, exercise, and conscious food sourcing” and an advocate of the “5 Key Elements of a Balanced Life.”In her last blog post, dated the day before she was arrested, Williams provided her clients with several “spring cleaning tips” without being “too hard on yourself.” She also posted essential oil and lifestyle tips on her Instagram. Criminal Complaint But while Williams seemed focused on internal healing, her boyfriend seemed focused on posting about QAnon. The complaint states that at least four tipsters who helped identity Bennett said he posted often about the conspiracy theory, which posits that Trump is working to bring down a cabal of violent, baby-eating Democrats.One tipster, who didn’t personally know Bennett but had been “routinely” looking at his social media posts in the months leading up to Jan. 6, described the posts as “more combative” than others.Prior to the riot, the complaint says, the tipster said he saw “Bennett make numerous posts encouraging people to gather and attend events in Washington, D.C.” and “posted that he would be present.” Two other people told authorities they saw Bennett post a video and a post when he entered the Capitol, including one that said “patriots [going] to war.”“CAPITOL WAS STORMED. I DO BELIEVE A PATRIOT WAS SHOT. WE LOST A FEMALE,” Bennett wrote in one Facebook post, alongside a video where Williams is clearly seen. “There was Ant-ifa instigators. But I saw no severe violence. And certainly not from the right.”“WE are safe and nursing one wounded warrior with us who took not one but two flashbangs to the leg and then face,” he added. “TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE. WE WON’T GO AWAY. WE WILL FIND VICTORY.” Criminal Complaint Another video provided to the FBI “appeared to have been copied from Bennett’s Facebook page and [showed] Bennett and Williams entering the U.S. Capitol, in the Capitol Crypt, and in the gallery of the Senate Chamber,” the complaint states.“Bennett appeared to have deleted most or all of the posts he made about the [riot] within 24 hours of the event,” prosecutors added.Williams and Bennett were released on bond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Chauvin Trial: Opening Statements Center On Cause Of George Floyd’s Death

    Prosecutors dismissed a claim pushed by the defense that drugs played a major role in Floyd's death.

  • Mount Rushmore closed as South Dakota firefighters battle multiple wildfires

    Two wildfires near Rapid City, South Dakota, forced the closure of Mount Rushmore on Monday, as well as the evacuation of hundreds of residents. The Schroeder Road fire is burning west of Rapid City, and has scorched around 1,000 acres. Roughly 250 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is driven by winds of 50 to 72 mph. Fire officials said two homes and several outbuildings have been destroyed, with 400 residents evacuated. This is a "very active and dangerous scene," the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, and people are being asked to stay away from the area. A fire southwest of Rapid City has burned 75 acres, and although this fire prompted the closure of Mount Rushmore, the blaze is not threatening the monument, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said. Officials said they do not yet know the cause of the fires, and are concerned that due to the high winds, they could quickly spread. More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Kate Middleton Is Being "Extremely Protective" of Her Kids Since the Sussexes' Tell-All

    The interview was "particularly difficult" for Kate to digest.

  • NYC residents outraged by latest attack

    New Yorkers say they're outraged after an Asian American woman was attacked in New York City by a man who repeatedly kicked her. Two people who appeared to be security guards did not intervene, according to video released by police. (March 30)

  • Kim Janey, Boston's first Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Sebastian Stan, who looks like Luke Skywalker, will do a Star Wars if Mark Hamill asks him to

    A healthy portion of the internet is built around discussion of fan-casting, since humanity can both complain about the overabundance of sequels, remakes, adaptations and talk about how cool it would be if Famous Person X played Famous Fictional Character Y. It rarely ever amounts to anything (Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool doesn’t count, since he was the fan who made it happen), but that’s never stopped the internet from trying to make something happen.

  • Knowing When It’s Time To Leave Your Job, According To A Google Alum

    Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we interrogate this fact year-round. The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, and how they’re attempting to dismantle these obstacles for the rest of their communities. This month, we’re talking with Google alum and founder of Eliment and Company, Eliana Murillo, about overcoming cultural pressures to stay in job, when it’s time to leave your full-time gig, and setting yourself up for success. The numbers are in, and women are ditching corporate America. Lean In and McKinsey & Company reported last year that one in four women are contemplating leaving their corporate careers, many due to the challenges of balancing work and home obligations. This number swells for women of color. According to a survey by Working Mother Media, 50 percent of women of color are considering leaving their companies within the next two years — and for different reasons than their white counterparts. These Black, brown, and Asian women often find that their race, ethnicity, or accent prevent them from building strategic networks and growing at their companies, as per the study. Wanting more control over their careers and lives — and identities that fall under the pressures of code-switching — many of these women are leaving corporate jobs and turning their passion projects into businesses. This is reality for Eliana Murillo. After 10 years at Google, where she founded and led the multicultural marketing team, the Los Angeles-native departed from the tech giant in the summer of 2020 (yep, amid the global pandemic) to focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors. During the day, she’s now running Eliment and Company, which works as an innovation venture lab, production studio, and consulting firm for small businesses, content creators, tech leaders, and more. Additionally, she’s working on her family’s organic tequila business, Tequila Alquimia, which launched in 2007. During her nights and weekends, the Mexican-American businesswoman gives back to Latinx communities, particularly through Latinos in Tech Giving Circle, a movement of philanthropic leaders she co-founded to invest in Latinx-led tech organizations, and Latinas Who Brunch, a social-first network of Latinas she created for empowerment through virtual events and community partnerships. While that might sound like a heavy load (and it is), this range brings Murillo joy. “There’s nothing wrong with a stable corporate job, but I’ve always wanted to do things in an unconventional way: paint with more colors and mix them in ways that make sense to me. That’s my magic,” Murillo tells Refinery29. We spoke with the tech expert and entrepreneur about the complex decision to leave a revered (and stable) corporate job to forge her own path. From overcoming cultural pressures to stay at jobs that no longer serve you to setting yourself up for success before leaving your full-time gig, Murillo shares her story and offers advice for Latinas still struggling with the resolution. Knowing when it’s time to leave corporate Two significant factors went into Murillo’s decision to leave her full-time job. The first one was the pandemic’s disastrous impact on small businesses. “I thought about overcoming this challenge, and I wanted to show up and use Eliment and Company as a resource and amplification tool to inspire people and promote businesses as much as we could,” Murillo says. The entrepreneurs that she worked with while she was at Google were the ones who inspired her to take the plunge herself, and having more time to dedicate to her own endeavors would increase her ability to support those same small business owners. The second factor was the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests, which awoke many to the injustice and systemic oppression that has been rampant globally for centuries. Knowing the power and resources that startups and corporations have, she wanted to use existing tech tools — and others she’s currently developing — to help them make a powerful and lasting impact on racial justice issues. “I want to make sure that corporate leaders have a plan, not just a statement or one-time donation, and that startup leaders create a culture of inclusivity from the jump,” she announces. “While I had been doing this work for some years on my own time, I realized that this needed to be more than a side hustle.” These projects are currently underway, and Murillo says she will be sharing more on this soon. While these two historic moments were catalysts, they ultimately emphasized Murillo’s “why” for leaving corporate and starting her own business: a deep desire to do more to help her community. That’s why Murillo urges everyone to pause and reflect on their intentions before pivoting careers, which will be beneficial to your well-being. “Moments when I felt tired, what would refuel me was reconnecting with my ‘why,’” she shares. “When you know your ‘why,’ it’s less easy to get caught up in internal politics or self-doubt.” Setting yourself up for success Before making the leap, it’s also important to set yourself up to win. While working her full-time job, Murillo spent her nights and weekends dedicated to the passion projects that would later become her business. As a result, she was able to pilot her venture and get feedback. Seeing the interest in her vision and work from potential clients, Murillo was able to gauge the business before quitting and ultimately see that committing herself to this work full-time could be sustainable. But that’s not the only way she set herself up for success. She also reviewed her finances, a step she says everyone should take before jumping into entrepreneurship. “I had saved a lot of money,” she says. “I knew how long I could go as a bootstrapping founder to self-fund my business and not make decisions from a place of scarcity. I had conversations with myself, asking, ‘can I make this work while walking away from my financial income and my 401k.” Surveying her finances also made her mindful of how to start her business. For instance, she knew she couldn’t immediately hire full-time employees, so instead she worked with part-time contractors and interns. It’s also important to consider your worst-case scenario. According to Murillo, thinking of the plight could help you see that this decision is not as frightening as you think. If that least favorable outcome is practical, it might actually give you the push you need. “When I thought about my worse-case scenario, I realized it was just that I’d have to apply for a job again. If the worst-case scenario is where I am now, then it isn’t so bad,” she says. “We sometimes allow these fears to become bigger than they are, but if we think rationally about the worst-case scenario and the best-case scenario, then you realize it’s a pretty good bet, especially if you tested it.” Overcoming self-doubt and familial pressure Similar to many Latinx folks or children of immigrants, Murillo didn’t want to disappoint her parents with the career switch. So, when her father expressed sorrow after she told him she was considering leaving her corporate job, it made her rethink her decision. “As someone who values the thoughts of my parents, which is true for many of us, it was hard to walk away after I ‘made it.’ I also had mentors who told me to play it safe,” Murillo says. Ultimately, Murillo overcame familial pressure and self-doubt by measuring the likelihood of her success, listening to other mentors who told her she was ready, and trusting her gut. “I tested it myself. I had started these projects on the side, and most of it I had done out of love for the work I care about. It wasn’t transactional,” she says. “I had pre-risked this opportunity through these pilots and knew I could do it. I realized I was worth investing in and decided I’m the person who’s going to take the bet on me.” In less than a year, Murillo says she’s running with full force, and the people around her (including her papi) are supportive. That’s why it’s best to not let other’s opinions overpower your own. Honoring all of your dreams When Murillo started her career, she tried to put herself in one box. She thought focusing on one area would strengthen her skillset and make her more successful. However, there was one problem: she was miserable. “What makes me happy is multiple projects and ventures and connecting the dots between them all. I see the synergy across all of them, and it helps me do better at each of them,” she says. She’s not alone. A 2018 report found that 4 in 10 Americans have a “side hustle,” and 59 percent of that group consider the money disposable income. Many loathe the monotony of their jobs, and sooner or later, they long to start multiple projects at once. If that sounds like you, Murillo thinks you’re capable, and ultimately should honor all of your dreams — you just have to do it with intention and care. This will not only allow you to invest in the projects wholly but also prevent you from burning out. “A mentor once told me, ‘You can do many things. Just do them all with love.’ I realized giving something you love the real love and care it deserves is critical,” advises Murillo. That’s why the Google alum dedicates a different day of the week to a particular project or venture, ensuring that it has her full attention instead of living in a juggling act:“I know I can do it all, just not all at the same time.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Deadline to Fund 401(k) Is Year’s End

    Unlike IRA contributions, 401(k) contributions generally must be paid in during the calendar year to be deductible from that year's income.