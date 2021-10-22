Report: Foreign aid lost in Syria exchange rate distortions

SARAH EL DEEB
·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad's government has used distorted exchange rates to divert at least $100 million in international aid to its coffers in the past two years, according to new research.

The currency manipulation deprives Syrians, most of them impoverished after a decade of war, of much needed funds. It also allows the Damascus government to circumvent sanctions enforced by Western countries that hold it responsible for most of the war’s atrocities.

“Western countries, despite sanctioning Syrian President Bashar Assad, have become one of the regime’s largest sources of hard currency,” said the report published this week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based research organization that focuses on international public policy issues.

“Assad does not merely profit from the crisis he has created,” the report added. "He has created a system that rewards him more the worse things get.”

On Friday, the United Nations acknowledged that exchange rate fluctuations have had “a relative impact” on the effectiveness of some of the U.N. programs, particularly since the second half of 2019 when the Syrian currency took a nosedive.

Francesco Galtieri, a senior Damascus-based U.N. official, said his office received the report on Thursday. "We are are carefully reviewing it, also to openly discuss it in the coming weeks with our donors, who are as concerned as we are that the impact of the assistance to the people in Syria is maximized,” Galtieri, team leader of the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, told The Associated Press in a written response.

The authors of the research published Wednesday said the amount of aid lost and diverted to Syrian government coffers as a result of the national currency fall is likely to be more than $100 million over the last two years. The data they used to calculate the amount was limited to U.N. procurement and does not include aid delivered through other international aid groups, salaries or cash assistance.

Sara Kayyali, Syria’s researcher with Human Rights Watch, called the findings shocking and said donors can no longer ignore the fact that they are effectively financing the Syrian government and its human rights abuses. She said U.N. procurement processes did not meet due diligence standards, from a human rights perspective.

The Syrian pound has been hit hard by war, corruption, Western sanctions and, more recently, a financial and economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon.

Syria's Central Bank, which is sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, obliges international aid agencies to use the official exchange rate — kept around 1,500 Syrian pounds to the dollar— while the black-market rate hovered around 4,000 pounds to the dollar. The Syrian government outlaws the use of unofficial currency exchange services. The official exchange rate has since been changed to around 2,500, leaving a gap of more than 30%, the report said.

That is an automatic loss of about two-thirds of aid funds in the exchange rate transaction, the report said.

For example in 2020, U.N. agencies converted a minimum of $113 million to procure commodities and services in Syrian pounds - which at the unfavorable exchange rate means $60 million in donors’ dollars were being diverted, according to the report, which reviewed data published by the U.N. The lost dollars in 2019 are estimated at $40 million, bringing the total estimate to $100 million.

Galtieri said most U.N. assistance is spent on procurement in international and regional markets. For aid spent in Syria, the U.N. and humanitarian partners have negotiated a “preferential” exchange rate up until 2021 to minimize the gap between the official and informal market rate and maintain value of assistance, he said. The preferential rate fluctuated with the informal market changes, Galtieri added.

The official exchange rate has been amended last year to 2,500 pounds to the dollar, but that still leaves a gap of over 30%.

“We continue to engage with the Central Bank on this issue of preferential rate to maintain the maximum impact of our assistance,” Galtieri said.

Syria’s war, which was sparked by largely peaceful protests in early 2011, has killed between 350,000 and 450,000 people, displaced half of the country’s pre-war population inside and outside Syria and left the infrastructure in ruins. Parts of the country remain under the control of opposition groups and armed rebels.

The war in Syria has been described as one of the modern history’s most brutal, rife with the use of indiscriminate barrel bombs, chemical weapons and torture. Aid and rights groups also complain that the Syrian government has long directed international aid to areas it considers loyal to it and used sieges around areas held by the opposition to deny them assistance.

With support from Russia and Iran, the tide of the war has turned in favor of Assad, who has been in office since 2000 and was re-elected for another four-year term this spring.

In a boon to Assad and following years of isolation, a number of Gulf countries have re-opened their embassies. Jordan has restored direct flights to Damascus and Egyptian gas will go through Syria, which will swap it for its own to send to Lebanon.

“As donor fatigue sets in and needs continue to rise in Syria, ensuring every dollar reaches those in need will be more critical than ever before,” the report said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In corporate crackdown, U.S. SEC takes aim at executive pay

    The new Democratic leadership of the U.S. securities watchdog has a message for Corporate America's highly paid executives: if your company screws up, your pay is at risk. Clawing back compensation is shaping up to be a key part of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) agenda as it cracks down on corporate misconduct, raising the stakes for thousands of executives who could potentially lose millions of dollars in bonuses and stock sale profits. "Clawbacks can be an important factor in accountability," said John Coffee, a professor at Columbia University Law School.

  • Lyft recorded 4,000 cases of sex assault in three years

    Just over 4,000 sexual assaults that occurred during Lyft trips were reported to the US ride-hailing company from 2017-2019, the firm said in its first-ever safety report.

  • U.K. Inflation Wagers Hit Highest Since Before BOE Independence

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe cost of hedging against inflation in the U.K. over the next decade rose to the highest level in 25 years as investors brace for price pressures in the econom

  • Fox News launching its own mobile-friendly weather service

    Fox News Media is getting into another rough-and-tumble world — the weather. The company is launching Fox Weather, a free streaming service and app that it expects will be used most frequently by customers on their mobile devices. In preparation for the Monday start, Fox has been building a staff, plucking personnel from The Weather Channel and markets in New York, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Charlotte, North Carolina, and elsewhere.

  • Meet the donors at the heart of the latest indictment of a member of Congress

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry faces charges of lying to the FBI. Even after the DOJ stepped in, the middleman continued to give.

  • Dozens missing in Nepal as floods, mudslides kill over 100

    Nepalese authorities on Friday searched for dozens of people missing in this week's heavy rains, floods and landslides, as survivors complained they were yet to receive any government help. The death toll has crossed 100 in the country’s eastern and western parts, said police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar. At least 40 others have been injured by landslides and house collapses, and another 41 people were missing, Kunwar said.

  • Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

    Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Sweden and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change. Many called on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.

  • Halsey says 'being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring'

    The 27-year-old told Billboard they'e glad they released their latest album before their pregnancy ended.

  • 'Virginia, you have a lot of responsibility:' Obama, Harris court Black voters ahead of governor's race

    As Terry McAuliffe battles Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are trying to galvanize Black voters in a tight race.

  • Russia's Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Friday that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting" relations with his country. After talks at Putin's lush Black Sea residence in Sochi, Bennett hailed bilateral ties as “strategic” and emphasized the need to maintain an “intimate” dialogue with Moscow. Greeting the Israeli prime minister at the start of their first meeting, Putin described Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” noting that Israel is home to the largest Russian-speaking community.

  • Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

    Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. It appeared to be a sharp escalation in intimidation tactics authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.

  • In U.N. showdown over Xinjiang, China says 'lies still lies'

    Confrontations over Xinjiang between China and mostly Western countries, including the United States, have become a regular occurrence at both the U.N. General Assembly in New York and the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. In a statement - part of which was read by French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière to the General Assembly rights committee - 43 countries voiced concern about increasing "reports of widespread and systematic human rights violations," accusing China of detaining more than 1 million people in camps.

  • Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip this morning

    Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip this morning at about 3 a.m. outside of the Miracle Mile Shops.

  • Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set

    A man is also being treated in hospital after the firearm was discharged on set in New Mexico.

  • Citigroup CEO on inflation: 'We're probably in for a bit of a brutal winter'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser weighed in on supply chain disruptions and inflation. She predicts the "extraordinary disclocation" caused by COVID-19 will pass by 2022 — but not before we have a "brutal winter."

  • Jim Jordan Struggles To Answer House Panel's Questions About Jan. 6 Trump Calls

    The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • “How about zero?” Manchin, Sanders get heated behind closed doors

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) squabbled behind closed doors Wednesday, with Manchin using a raised-fist goose egg to tell his colleague he can live without any of President Biden's social spending plan, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The disagreement, recounted to Axios by two senators in the room, underscores how far apart two key members remain as the Democratic Party tries to meet its deadline for reaching an agreement on a budget reconciliation framework by Friday

  • Oops! Ohio makes mistake on new license plate design featuring the Wright Flyer

    Ohio's new license plates features the Wright Flyer. The only problem: The banner is attached to the wrong end of the plane.

  • Harvard Law Professor Explains Why Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 Lawsuit Is ‘Truly Laughable’

    Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.