Report of Framingham disturbance leads to discovery of 4.6 pounds of cocaine

FRAMINGHAM — A call about a loud argument last Friday led to the discovery of more than 4.5 pounds of cocaine and a handgun, authorities said.

Police arrested Julian Canzano-Pennnant, 23, at 5:45 p.m. Friday at his 460 Franklin St. apartment, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Monday.

Officers initially responded to the apartment for a disturbance call after someone reported a loud argument.

"During the investigation, they found a firearm in plain view," Mickens said.

Framingham police said that on Friday they found more than 2 kilograms of cocaine, a gun and more than $15,000 in cash inside a Franklin Street apartment.

Canzano-Pennant did not have a permit to carry or own the handgun, a Smith & Wesson revolver, and police arrested him on the gun charge and other related charges.

Detectives from the MetroWest Drug Task Force, comprised of officers from the Framingham, Natick, Marlborough and Ashland police departments, then obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

Inside, officers found 2.1 kilograms (4.6) pounds of cocaine, as well as packaging materials, scales and about $15,700 in cash, Mickens said.

Mickens said she did not have the street value of the cocaine. But according to several online resources, the drug's street value is between $25,000 and $30,000 per kilogram.

Charges Canzano-Pennant faces

Police charged Canzano-Pennant with trafficking in cocaine of more than 200 grams; possession of a firearm without an FID card; possession of ammunitions without an FID card; improper use of a firearm; and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Mickens said the arrest was not part of a larger investigation; rather, it was a case of officers being in the right place at the right time.

"They just happend to see the firearm and that led to everything that followed," she said.

Canzano-Pennant was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court on Monday. Results were not immediately available.

