Report: Georgia high school QB Robbie Roper dies in Gainesville hospital due to complications from surgery

A high school quarterback from Georgia who had been offered several college scholarships and had been receiving interest from the Florida Gators died in a Gainesville hospital, according to media reports.

Robbie Roper, who led Roswell High School in the Atlanta area to a state-quarterfinal finish, died Wednesday, according to his family in a tweet on Roper's account.

"Hey guys, it's the Roper family," the tweet read. "We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed. He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the time, date and location."

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021

The tweet received nearly 1,500 responses of condolence in two hours since it was posted.

Chris Prewett, who coached Roper, 18, at Roswell High, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was undergoing a routine procedure.

The recruiting site 24-7 Sports reported that Roper had received offers from UMass, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina. According to Sports Illustrated, Roper had also seen interest from several schools, including Ole Miss and Pittsburgh, and had talked with Florida.

He told SI that he was a fan of former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who like himself had been considered a late bloomer, not starting until his senior year in high school. After serving as a backup for two seasons with the Gators, Trask exploded onto the scene in 2019, and was a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2020.

The Florida Gators wished the Roper family condolences in a tweet on Wednesday.

During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Roper family. — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 22, 2021

Roper threw for more than 3,000 yards and 37 touchdowns for Roswell in 2021. He was named Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Robbie Roper, quarterback from Roswell, Ga., dies in Gainesville hospital