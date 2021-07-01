Report: Grand jury returns criminal indictments against Trump Organization, its CFO

The outside of Trump Tower. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A Manhattan grand jury filed criminal indictments on Wednesday against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The indictments will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, the Post reports, so the charges are unclear. People with knowledge of the case told the newspaper the charges are likely in connection with Trump Organization executives not paying taxes on benefits they received from the company. These will be the first criminal charges to come out of investigations by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in on Thursday morning for arraignment before a state court judge later in the day, the Post reports. Former President Donald Trump and others in his circle are not expected to be charged this week.

Weisselberg has worked at the Trump Organization for decades, and is involved in every financial decision, according to people with knowledge of how the company operates. Prosecutors who have been investigating the Trump Organization have been trying to get Weisselberg to cooperate with them as part of a broader probe into the company's financial dealings and whether it artificially inflated property values to secure loans and tax benefits.

