Report of gun in backpack puts Weston middle school on lockdown for hours

A middle school in Weston was on lockdown for hours Friday afternoon after a student overheard another student say he had a gun in his backpack, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to Falcon Cove Middle School in the 4000 block of Bonaventure Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, about half an hour before the regular dismissal time.

Students remained on lockdown inside the building until shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As of about 5 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said no weapon had been found. The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether deputies recovered any weapon by the time the lockdown was lifted.

In recent months, several students across Broward County have been charged after allegedly making threats against the school or having been found with a gun on school campuses.

In May, a 13-year-old student at Ramblewood Middle School in Coral Springs was found with a BB gun that looked like a Glock handgun in his backpack.

In April, a 16-year-old Coconut Creek High School student was arrested after someone reported he had a gun on campus and officers found it hidden near the school’s baseball field.