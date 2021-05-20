Report: Half of Lompoc prison staff, inmates remain unvaccinated against COVID-19

May 20—Roughly half of Lompoc prison inmates and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, although engaging high-risk individuals to take the vaccine remains a challenge at the facility, according to findings published in a federal report.

The report was issued on May 12 by Dr. Homer Venters, an epidemiologist who was appointed by a federal judge to inspect the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex in the wake of a federal class-action lawsuit filed in May 2020 after an outbreak infected about 1,000 inmates. Venters visited the facility for the second time on April 20 and 21.

Of the 1,891 inmates who were offered the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, 951 inmates have received both doses as of May 14 while the rest have declined, according to a declaration filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jasmin Yang.

The Bureau of Prisons doesn't track staff vaccinations unless they occurred at the prison, although data included in Venters' report indicate roughly half of prison's staff is vaccinated.

"I am extremely concerned that the facility has taken a passive approach to understanding and addressing the relatively low rates of vaccination among staff, and equally concerned that many of the high-risk patients I spoke with simply had questions or concerns that (the Bureau of Prisons) has failed to address, leaving them unvaccinated," Venters said in his report, adding staff viewed occasional mass offerings of the vaccine as sufficient.

U.S. Attorney officials in Los Angeles declined to comment on Venters' report.

The report noted strengths of the Bureau of Prison response including effective staff intake screening processes, improved efforts at social distancing and access to personal protective equipment.

Deficiencies pointed out in the report include no screening of inmate workers, a lack of soap and water in housing areas that include the north and south camps, and a lack of adequate mortality reviews to determine if appropriate care was given.

Venters ultimately made eight recommendations, including substantially expanding vaccinations, increasing out-of-cell times for inmates in quarantine and expediting home confinement reviews.

"Several people reported to me that the intake quarantine was more psychologically stressful than punitive segregation in other prisons," Venters wrote. "There is no excuse for denial of basic services and rights to people under the guise of infection control."

In its May 14 response to Venters' report, Bureau of Prisons officials objected to officials expediting home confinement reviews, citing guidance issued by the attorney general that prison officials verify whether an inmate's history includes a violent, sex- or terrorism-related offense.

"As the attorney general clarified, the (Bureau of Prisons) has an obligation to protect the public, which means we cannot simply release prison populations en masse onto the streets," Yang said.

In addition, officials objected to the report's directive that pre-release quarantine last only 14 days because it would violate the Bureau of Prisons' response plan, which requires an inmate to provide a test result on the 14th day of their quarantine prior to release.

A quarantine period of exactly 14 days does not allow adequate time for an inmate's second test to be returned and could result in the inmate's release despite a positive test on the last day of quarantine, since test results are taking three to seven days to be returned, according to Yang.

Bureau of Prisons officials did not respond to emails seeking further comment.