Report: Harris, Secret Service director concerned over reporting of Monday motorcade crash

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris' vehicle was involved in a minor crash Monday during a motorcade to the White House that was initially described as a “mechanical failure.”

Harris, who was in the vehicle at the time, and the Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle reportedly expressed concern that details of the accident had initially been mischaracterized, the Washington Post first reported Wednesday.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to USA TODAY Wednesday that a vehicle that was part of the motorcade “had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb.” Harris was then transferred to another vehicle and continued to the White House.

“Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure and that was communicated to agency leadership by personnel supporting the motorcade movement,” Guglielmi said in the statement. “After the protective movement was completed, leadership was verbally updated with additional pertinent facts that the vehicle struck a curb.”

The initial report that the crash was a mechanical failure has caused concern. Cheatle was disturbed by the initial inaccuracy of the alert related to the vice president’s delay, according to the Washington Post.

No one was injured during the minor incident.

Vice President Harris’ spokeswoman Kirsten Allen said in a statement that Harris “sustained no injuries and appreciates the quick response by her USSS detail to get her to the White House safely.”

