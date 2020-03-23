Report: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Former Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Deadline reports.

Weinstein is imprisoned at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York. On March 18, Weinstein was transferred there from New York City's Rikers Island jail, where there are reportedly 40 inmates who have contracted coronavirus. A law enforcement official told Deadline Weinstein is now in medical isolation.

Earlier this month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty in New York of rape and sexual assault. He still faces sexual assault charges in California.

