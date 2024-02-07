REPORT: Haskell County tornado rates EF2 on Enhanced Fujita scale

HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service (NWS) of San Angelo officially rated last week’s tornado that whipped through Haskell County as an EF2.

Tornado spotted in southwestern Haskell County

In a report, the NWS wrote, “A severe thunderstorm across extreme northeast northeast Fisher County and extreme northwest Jones County moved northeast into extreme southwest Haskell County late Friday afternoon producing a tornado across portions of Haskell County.”

Rated as an EF2, this tornado reached winds of 115 miles per hour and ran through 2.31 miles of Haskell County land last Friday, February 2.

The NWS said damage was mostly limited to rural portions of Haskell County, damaging a home and several structures near CR 482 in its path. In addition to those damages, a horse trailer was moved about 300 feet by the tornado.

