Report of hazardous driving leads to half a pound of meth on Route 101

Jun. 9—EXETER — A traffic stop Sunday night netted a half pound of methamphetamine after a fellow motorist reported a vehicle being driven unsafely, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police first received a report on the vehicle about 9:30 p.m. when it was spotted in Manchester headed east on Route 101. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle and observed it operating in an unsafe manner before troopers stopped it in Exeter for multiple violations, state police said.

"A roadside investigation was conducted, which led the investigating trooper to believe that drugs were being transported in the vehicle. The trooper applied for and was granted a search warrant to search the vehicle," state police said. A half pound of methamphetamine was found in the trunk.

Clifford Clark, 48, of Turner, Maine, was charged with drug possession and transportation, as well as driving after suspension, misuse of plates, highway markings and lane control. His passenger, Daniel Lyons, 56, also of Turner, was charged with drug possession.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident can email the investigating trooper, Trooper First Class Brian Gacek, at Brian.F.Gacek@dos.nh.gov.