Report highlights Vigo County Jail staffing needs

Feb. 4—An analysis of staffing needs for the new Vigo County Jail set to open in the spring calls for 11 more full-time personnel than what the current jail should have.

But the current jail is also understaffed, so hiring staff to bring the jail into compliance is a continuing focus for county and federal officials.

Bill Wilson, jail services coordinator of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, details his recommendations for the new 495-bed jail in a 22-page report submitted Monday to U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, who is presiding in a lawsuit regarding overcrowding at the current jail.

Wilson's staffing analysis determined the number of staff required to operate the new jail round-the-clock. The report looked at the current jail operation, the anticipated operation of the new jail, an on-site look at the new jail, interviews with Sheriff John Plasse and the jail commander and data from jail operations.

The report says the existing jail needs about 71 full-time staff for jail operations. Another report submitted to the court Monday shows more than 20 correctional officers are needed to reach that desired level.

The jail's January status report shows the county jail employs only 46 full-time and eight part-time correctional officers. Another full-time correctional officer was to start Tuesday, the report said.

The new jail can house up to 495 inmates — or 227 more inmates than the court-mandated 268-inmate cap of the current jail. But only 82 full-time staff are needed to staff a facility that holds about 45% more people.

The overall efficiency of the new jail provides a more efficient deployment of staff, the report said, meaning the staff to inmate ratio is less than currently needed.

The jail population on Monday was 308, with 39 inmates housed in other counties for a total inmate population of 347.

Of those inmates, 332 inmates were being detained pre-trial.

The new jail is composed of two general population areas, or pods, each with 10 housing areas. The facility includes an inmate intake area, two holding areas, four padded cells, an administrative holding area and an eight-bed housing unit allowing for various classifications of inmates.

Also according to the county's monthly status report to the judge, as of Monday, the jail cell equipment was being installed; flooring, painting and ceilings were in the final stages; and the construction project remained on schedule.

Movement of correctional services into the jail is to begin in April.

Wilson's report concludes adequate staffing for the jail is dependent on having the correct number of posts appropriately staffed and having enough personnel to ensure the adequate supervision of inmates, as well as the safety of both inmates and staff.

"Jails are rarely a popular subject and especially not when they are brought up in the context of competing requests for precious tax dollars," Wilson wrote in concluding the report. "Nonetheless, operating safe and secure jails is an essential government function and must be accorded the full measure of attention and funding to be carried out appropriately."

A court status conference on the federal lawsuit is set for Feb. 9 via video.

Included in the judge's instructions for the hearing are a discussion of efforts by Sheriff Plasse as well as the Vigo County Commissioners and County Council on efforts to provide sufficient staffing in the current jail and to assure adequate staffing at the new jail when it opens.