Report: Immigration courts see growing backlog

Increases in immigration to Europe since the pandemic have given politicians ample material for election campaigns. Despite illegal immigration making up just a fraction of net migration to Europe, recent weeks have seen Poland's ruling parties rehashing anti-immigrant strategies, the development of the U.K.'s controversial plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda and France's far right exploiting recent riots to push their anti-immigrant agenda. This summer, U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak raised the cost of working visa applications, which, according to some sources, would burden businesses with up to £10,000 in fees per skilled worker.