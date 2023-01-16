Report: Indiana man arrested after young child seen with gun

Beech Grove, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man is facing criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding and pulling the trigger of a handgun outside their apartment.

Fox 59, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said 45-year-old Shane Osborne of Beech Grove was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was captured on a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

Police seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and security camera footage from a neighbor, the station reported, adding that while no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.