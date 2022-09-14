Report: Inmate who died left a suicide note

Sep. 14—The Washington State Patrol has completed its investigation of an inmate death at the Garfield County Jail that occurred in the spring.

Inmate Kyle L. Lara, 36, died April 13 while in custody at the Pomeroy facility in a cell that is supposed to be monitored by the Garfield County dispatchers via video. According to the report, Lara was the lone occupant in an isolated "female" cell "due to fighting with other inmates."

His exact cause of death and "suicide images" were redacted from the report, but a suicide note was found in the cell, and the report noted the shower area was not monitored via video by dispatchers because of privacy reasons.

Investigators determined Lara did not eat several meals left at the cell door and had no contact with deputies or dispatchers for about 18 hours. The Garfield County Jail is not staffed full-time by corrections officers.

At the time of the in-custody death, the sheriff's office did not issue a news release. Sheriff Drew Hyer and Prosecutor Matt Newberg confirmed Lara's death the following month after being contacted by the Lewiston Tribune.

Lara was being held on a $50,000 bond and facing felony charges of second-degree assault (strangulation) and unlawful imprisonment, according to court records. The charges were filed by Newberg on March 24 and formally dismissed April 18 in Garfield County Superior Court, following Lara's death.

After the inmate's body was discovered, Hyer contacted the Washington State Patrol to investigate, along with a deputy coroner from Asotin County.

No criminal charges were recommended after the state's investigation.

Hyer and Newberg didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter from the Tribune.

