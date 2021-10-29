  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Intelligence community divided on whether COVID-19 originated naturally or due to lab leak

Sharon Weinberger and Zach Dorfman
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An unclassified version of an intelligence community assessment on the origins of COVID-19 released Friday afternoon shows that various agencies still don’t agree on whether the pandemic likely began due to a laboratory incident in Wuhan, China, or was caused by a natural crossover from animals to humans.

In the spring, President Biden ordered the intelligence community to conduct a 90-day review looking at the pandemic’s origins in China, amid growing debate and questions on the issue. The virus has now killed some 5 million people around the world, and infected almost a quarter of a billion people, while disrupting global economies.

An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China&#39;s central Hubei province on April 17, 2020. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

“After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19,” stated the report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. “All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident.”

The report appears, however, to discount the idea that the virus was either engineered in a laboratory as a weapon. “Most IC analysts assess with low confidence that SARSCoV-2 was not genetically engineered,” the report states.

The intelligence community also appears largely skeptical that the virus, even if did escape from a lab, was the result of what is known as “gain-of-function” research, in which scientists boost a virus’ capabilities in order to study its behavior. Yet even on this point, analysts at the various agencies appear uncertain.

“No IC analysts assess that SARS-CoV-2 was the result of laboratory adaptation, although some analysts do not have enough information to make this determination,” the report stated.

In recent months, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top scientific advisor on Coronavirus, has faced Republican criticism about funding provided to the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he heads. The claim made by Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is that NIH helped enable gain-of-function research that could have started the pandemic. Fauci has argued that the work the lab conducted with those funds did not meet the criteria for gain-of-function research.

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes his testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the status of COVID-19, July 20, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci finishes his testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the status of COVID-19, July 20, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

While noting the lack of consensus among intelligence experts, the report also is likely to give new life to those who have long argued that a laboratory leak of coronavirus should be considered as a possibility. That theory, once dismissed by some as a dangerous conspiracy, appears to have some strong support among one unidentified part of the intelligence community.

“One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident,” the report reads, “probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Yahoo News first reported in April 2020 that the intelligence community was looking at the possibility that the virus had escaped from a Chinese laboratory.

The U.S. intelligence community analysts employ what’s known as “confidence assessments” to convey to policy-makers and others within the national security bureaucracy how assured they are of their conclusions.

“High confidence” judgments are generally taken to be based on high-quality information or intelligence. “Moderate confidence” judgments “mean that the information is credibly sourced and plausible,” but not of high enough quality to warrant a high-confidence judgement, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Finally, “Low confidence” judgments are based on evidence that is “questionable,” “too fragmented or poorly corroborated,” according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The carefully couched language of the intelligence community is likely to settle few debates. And those who were hoping to have a more definitive statement on the virus’s origins are likely to be disappointed by the report, particularly since the intelligence community says it “will be unable to provide a more definitive explanation for the origin of COVID-19 unless new information” comes to light.

For more Immersive stories click here.
For more Immersive stories click here.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia promotes book telling teachers to embrace CRT, which McAuliffe says isn't being taught

    The Virginia Department of Education is promoting a book that says teachers "must embrace" critical race theory, as gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe continues to deny that the radical ideology is taught in public schools.

  • US proposes changes to Mexican gray wolf management

    Federal wildlife officials are proposing to change the way Mexican gray wolves are managed in the American Southwest, saying removing population limits and setting goals for genetic diversity will help the endangered species recover. The proposal also would allow more wolves to be released into the wild in New Mexico and Arizona, and place restrictions on permits issued to ranchers or state wildlife agencies that allow the killing of wolves if they prey on livestock, elk or deer. Management of the predators has spurred numerous legal challenges over the decades by both ranchers and environmentalists.

  • Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

    A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged the Biden administration to enact emergency protections for gray wolves in the U.S. West in response to Republican-backed state laws that make it easier to kill the predators. Twenty-one U.S. senators led by New Jersey's Cory Booker and Michigan's Gary Peters asked Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to shield wolves from being killed for 240 days while permanent protections are considered. It's been legal to hunt and trap wolves in the U.S. Northern Rockies for more than a decade after they rebounded from widespread extermination and federal endangered species protections were lifted.

  • FDA tightens rules for breast implants, after deaths and years of scrutiny over health risks

    Manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie’s Allergan will now have to include a "black box" warning with their breast implants, which have been linked to a sometimes-fatal cancer and other health problems.

  • FAA has 'deep concern' about 5G network plan on aviation safety -- letter

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has raised significant concerns about a plan to use spectrum for 5G wireless networks on aviation safety and is planning to issue a formal warning about the issue, according to sources and a letter seen by Reuters. The aviation industry has voiced alarm about the plan to use C-Band spectrum for more than a year. Network carriers are expected to begin using the spectrum starting Dec. 5 starting in 46 markets.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 28

    “We’ve felt a renewed sense of hope as our COVID numbers have continued their steady improvement,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.

  • DeSantis sues federal government for requiring contractors to follow vaccine protocol

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed another lawsuit against the U.S. government Thursday, challenging the rule requiring companies that are federal contractors to show proof of vaccination or weekly COVID tests of their employees and calling it a “heavy-handed mandate never authorized by Congress.”

  • Biden admin seeks to block Florida's penalties on school mask mandates

    The U.S. Department of Education filed a complaint Thursday urging an administrative judge to block Florida from withholding federal funds from two school districts for implementing mask mandates.Driving the news: "The Florida Department of Education has unlawfully — and explicitly — reduced the amount of state aid provided to Florida school districts based on their receipt of federal funds," according to the complaint.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5 To 11

    It's the first ever coronavirus vaccine to be approved by the FDA for children under the age of 12.

  • House Judiciary Republicans launch probe into National School Boards Association communications with DOJ

    Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday requested the assistance of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) for their probe into what they called “troubling attempts” by the White House and the Justice Department to target parents.

  • Florida sues Biden, NASA over COVID vaccine mandates for federal contractors

    EXCLUSIVE: The state of Florida is suing President Biden, NASA and a number of officials and agencies within the Biden administration over its "unlawful" COVID-19 vaccine mandates requiring government contractors to get vaccinated, saying the rule interferes with Florida’s employment policies and "threaten" the state's economy.

  • New details emerge in SEC investigation of Sen. Richard Burr and brother-in-law's stock sales

    New details emerge in SEC investigation of Sen. Richard Burr and brother-in-law's stock sales

  • FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants

    U.S. health regulators on Wednesday finalized stronger warnings for breast implants, including a new requirement that people receive detailed information about their potential risks and complications before getting them. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new regulations mainly aimed at implant manufacturers, who are also being required to add a boxed warning message — the most serious type — to their written patient materials. The FDA requirements are the latest step in a decades-long effort to manage safety issues with the devices, which are primarily used for breast augmentation, the most common cosmetic surgical procedure in the U.S. Roughly 400,000 people get implants each year, 100,000 of them after cancer surgery.

  • ‘Hollow’ federal threats won’t stop Florida from docking mask-mandating districts

    The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) will continue to uphold state policy banning school mask mandates and the state Board of Education will continue to dock salaries of school districts that violate the law.

  • U.S. files cease and desist action against state over funding for Broward Schools

    A day after the Florida Department of Education withheld funds from two school districts amid an ongoing mask mandate fight, the Biden administration on Thursday filed a complaint asking an administrative judge to block the DeSantis administration’s actions.

  • US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021

    The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic. The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis. The department, which includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads.

  • Florida engineers say all large buildings should be inspected after Surfside collapse

    Florida should require almost all large buildings to be inspected for structural issues, a coalition of the state's leading engineering associations recommended Thursday. Driving the news: The recommendations come from a task force formed in the wake of the Surfside building collapse. The coalition, called the Surfside Working Group, gave their suggestions to state lawmakers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The recommend

  • A Look at Unemployment Numbers in Every State

    The unemployment rate reached levels hardly ever seen before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, the rate was 14.8% -- the highest rate since data collection began, according to the...

  • Why Facebook's angry emoji should interest the US SEC

    Facebook may have a new name, but a rebrand won’t erase the multiple recent disclosures illustrating how destructive the company is for society — and how harmful it is for its own investors. The revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen were shocking but not surprising. According to Haugen, who worked for the tech giant on election security matters before leaving and turning over a large cache of documents to the press, lawmakers and regulators, Facebook consistently knew that its algorithms were harming society and the vulnerable, with reprehensible actions like pushing so-called “thin-spiration” to teenage girls, which can increase the likelihood of anorexia.

  • FDA Restricts Sale, Approves New Labeling Of Breast Implants

    The FDA is restricting the sale and distribution of breast implants over concerns about the risks of the devices, limiting the products to healthcare providers and facilities that provide information using the "Patient Decision Checklist." Patients must be given a chance to initial and sign the checklist. The physician implanting the device must also sign the checklist. The restrictions reflect the FDA's finding that measures are needed "to provide a reasonable assurance of the device's safety a