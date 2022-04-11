Report: Investigation underway after Cincinnati police officer shoots, kills murder suspect

The FOP president says a Cincinnati police officer shot and killed a man who ran at officers with a loaded gun Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 18th and Garrard streets in Covington, Kentucky, according to our news partners at WCPO. Cincinnati Police Department Interim Chief Theresa Theetge confirmed the shooting.

In a statement obtained by WCPO, Queen City FOP Lodge #69 President Dan Hils said officers from the department’s fugitive apprehension squad were in the area looking for information about a man wanted for murder in Hamilton County.

CPD officers, in cooperation with the Covington Police Department, went to the home of family member of the suspect to ask questions about the suspect and where he may have been hiding.

“When the officers approached the house, the suspect came out the back door and ran at the officers with a loaded revolver in his hand,” Hils said in a statement.

Hils said the man ignored the officers’ orders to drop the gun and continued to run toward them. That was when an officers shot at the man, striking and killing him.

The identity of the man killed and officer involved in the shooting have not been released at this time.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident, according to Cincinnati police.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.