Report: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard unveils 'smart submarine'

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has added “smart submarines,” unmanned underwater vehicles, to its navy for the first time, state TV reported Tuesday.

The Guard's navy unveiled the vessels, along with new missiles and speedboats, at a ceremony in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Its new speedboats can travel at up to 95 knots (about 109 mph) and are able to launch missiles and rockets.

The report also said the Guard’s navy was equipped with new maneuverable missiles with an extended range.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan-US marine combat drills held amid China, Russia worry

    Japanese and U.S. Marines had their first airborne landing and combat training together on Tuesday near Mt. Fuji as the two allies strengthen military cooperation amid growing maritime activity by China and Russia in the regional seas. Japan has been expanding its defense budget and capability for about a decade and is now revising its key national security strategy in the face of threats from China, North Korea and now Russia.

  • Curtice man convicted on rape, kidnapping charges

    An Ottawa County jury found Alejandro Santibanez, 26, guilty of rape and kidnapping Thursday for his role in an April 2021 assault in Curtice.

  • Pete Davidson will go to space on Blue Origin’s 4th human flight

    Live from outer space, it's Pete Davidson!

  • As gunman targets homeless, mayors urge all to seek shelter

    The mayors of New York City and Washington D.C. appealed to the public for help Monday in an urgent search for a gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on their streets, killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks. “Our reach is far and wide, and we’re coming for you,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said at a news conference in Washington, speaking directly to the gunman. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking together at the news conference, urged anyone living on the streets to go to city shelters where they might be safer.

  • Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC and New York

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Law enforcement authorities early Tuesday morning arrested a suspect in connection with shootings of homeless people in Washington, D.C., and New York, the police department in Washington said in a post on Twitter. It added more information will come but gave no other details.

  • Fact check: Viral image shows WWII-era aircraft, not a Russian jet downed in Kyiv

    A viral image shows a U.S. B-17 aircraft that crash-landed in Papua New Guinea in 1944. It is not related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Braving conflict, many women join flow back into Ukraine

    While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia's invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. Motivated by a desire to help loved ones in trouble, or just to contribute to the defense and survival of their country and compatriots in ways large and small, such women are braving the bombs that have increasingly pounded Ukraine since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24. Poland has taken in more than 1.8 million refugees, or over 60% of the total exodus of 3 million people since the invasion.

  • Fighting near Kyiv intensifies as Ukraine and Russia hold talks

    Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials paused Monday, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who said the negotiations would resume on Tuesday.The latest: Negotiations were held as Russian forces escalated their attacks on Kyiv. The Ukrainian state emergency service said Monday that two people were killed and at least nine were injured after a strike hit an apartment block on the north side of the capital.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • Charge makes an electrifying 1967 Mustang fastback

    This electric Mustang isn't exactly a restomod as it's an officially licensed replica.

  • 220,000 Ukrainians have returned home in the last 2 weeks

    220,000 Ukrainians have returned home in the last 2 weeks

  • Kyiv auto repair shop adapts captured Russian weapons for local forces

    A Kyiv auto mechanics workshop has jumped from car repairs and maintenance to adapting captured Russian weapons for use by Ukrainian troops defending the capital. Oleksandr Fedchenko said he had been throwing around ideas with staff at his car repair shop after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, wondering how they could help outgunned local forces. Ukrainian forces have stripped large quantities of Russian heavy machine guns and other weapons from armoured vehicles they have destroyed in the three weeks since the Kremlin launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine.

  • Why are Ukraine’s cheap, slow drones so successful against Russian targets?

    A U.S. official says Ukraine has made “terrific” use of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which can loiter over tanks and artillery and destroy them with missiles.

  • Ukraine posts videos it says show Bayraktar drones blowing up Russian armor, further cementing their heroic status

    Ukrainian forces say they're making ample use of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, and claim to have hit Russian tank and a command post.

  • Fact check: Ukrainian stamp honoring Snake Island soldiers' response to Russian warship is real

    The stamp design won a social media contest organized by Ukraine's postal service.

  • Despite Germany's decision to buy fighter jets from competitor, Boeing remains confident in F-18

    Germany said Monday it will buy 35 F-35 fighter jets from Boeing competitor Lockheed Martin to replace its aging Tornado as part of the nation’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's Boeing's response to the news.

  • Six questions with the US Navy’s top officer, Adm. Mike Gilday

    The chief of naval operations addresses data-driven efforts to improve readiness, how to develop the right unmanned systems and more.

  • Turkish Baykar advances two drone efforts

    Turkey’s drone powerhouse Baykar Makina is accelerating two advanced programs, including development of what the company brands as Turkey’s first unmanned fighter jet.

  • Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

    A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia’s defense minister said Sunday. The Soviet-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory late Thursday.

  • Factbox-North Korea may be testing its 'monster' new ICBM

    North Korea has begun testing its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system yet, U.S. and South Korean officials say, and may soon conduct a full ICBM launch for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington say launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 involved the Hwasong-17 ICBM system, though they did not test its full capability or range. North Korea did not disclose which types of rockets were used in those launches, but said they were testing components of a developmental spy satellite system.

  • Russian drone ‘shot down after flying into NATO airspace’

    The unmanned aircraft is said to have been circling to assess damage caused to a military base over the weekend.