Report: Israel preparing legal case following Hamas massacre

A view of the devastation caused by Islamist Hamas militants on the kibbutz Nir Oz. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israel is investigating the massacre by Hamas and affiliated groups on October 7, which, according to a media report, could lead to one of the most important court cases of the post-war period.

Israeli investigators are currently reconstructing the events on the basis of around 200,000 photos and videos as well as 2,000 witness statements with the intention of initiating legal proceedings against those responsible, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Israel has so far identified around 800 civilians murdered on October 7, including 37 minors under the age of 17, six of whom were under the age of five, the newspaper continued. According to the head of the forensic centre, computer tomography images showed signs of torture and executions.

Forensic evidence provided to the newspaper by Israeli officials showed, among others, that some victims were burnt alive.

Photos showed mutilations on the bodies of the victims, including the genitals of men and women. The bodies of women and girls also showed various signs of sexual violence.

Roi Sheindorf, former deputy attorney general told the paper that Israel had never seen such criminal offences or dealt with an investigation of this scale.

Hamas has denied that its fighters killed children and raped women, the story said.

The newspaper said it investigated some of the evidence and also conducted interviews with first responders, survivors, victims' families and forensic experts to document an attack that the Israeli police chief described as unprecedented in its cruelty and systematic.

The paper said it is likely to be the most important trial in the country since the trial of Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1961, who was hanged for his role in the Holocaust, Israel's only judicial execution.

Blood marks can be seen on a wall of a destroyed property after the deadly attack by Islamist Hamas militants in the kibbutz Nir Oz. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa