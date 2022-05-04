Report: Jacksonville suspect in triple homicide told 8-year-old the victims were 'making jokes at him'

Details from a newly released arrest report provided some of the impetus for last week's triple homicide of three siblings at a Jacksonville apartment.

Terrell Maurice Lewis, 37, was charged with three counts of murder in Friday's shooting at the River City Landing complex at 2681 University Blvd. N.

The Sheriff's Office had issued an Amber Alert for Lewis and his 8-year-old son who was reported missing after the attack. The boy was found safe several hours later and Lewis arrested. Court records show one of the victims was the boy's mother.

The arrest report says the 8-year-old explained to police that "bad things happened" inside the home that day. He said he was in the shower when he heard gunshots and Lewis then came in and rushed him out of the apartment.

The boy told investigators he saw broken glass on the floor, screaming and one of the victims with her eyes closed and blood on her. He said his father told him the victims had been "making jokes at him," according to the report. The child also noted the suspect carries a black pistol that he keeps in a holster.

Lewis, who is listed as homeless in the arrest report, refused to answer questions. He has a history of domestic-related charges and injunctions, including with the boy's mother who said he has anger and other issues, according to court records.

Lewis

A family member confirmed the victims were the child's mother, 34-year-old Johnisha Tamara Willams, her sister Jamonica Williams, 28, and brother Jordan Williams, 30.

Officers had been called to the apartments across from Jacksonville University about 7:30 a.m. to do a welfare check after neighbors heard arguing and loud noises, police said. They found the victims and a weapon.

This story first appeared on First Coast News.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Suspect in Jacksonville, Florida killings said victims were making fun of him