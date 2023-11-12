Report of jewelry store theft leads to I-65 police chase, arrest of Chicago man

A reported theft at a jewelry story in Lebanon led to a police chase on Interstate 65 and the arrest of a Chicago man.

The Boone County 911 Communications Center received a call from Kay Jewelers at 2438 N. Lebanon St. at about 5:17 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported a man had stolen an undetermined amount of jewelry and fled south on Lebanon Street, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

A Boone County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, leading to a pursuit on I-65 northbound. The driver struck a Thorntown Police vehicle and continued to flee, LPD reported. Multiple officers joined the chase, including those from LPD, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.

Officers eventually boxed the vehicle in and were able to slow it down, bringing the pursuit to an end, LPD said. The driver was taken into custody. He was identified as David Juarez, 34, of Chicago.

During the pursuit, the driver stuck his hand out the window and motioned to pursuing officers, according to LPD. When asked why he was motioning out of the window, police said he responded: "Because I was trying to tell you you're not supposed to pursue me."

Juarez faces preliminary charges of felony theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and five misdemeanors, according to LPD.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jewelry store theft in Lebanon leads to Interstate 65 police chase