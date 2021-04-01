Report: Johnson & Johnson loses 15M vaccine doses in mix-up; most Americans 65 and older fully vaccinated: Live COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·4 min read

About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine have been lost after a mix-up at a Baltimore manufacturing plant, the New York Times reported Wednesday night.

The plant, run by Emergent BioSolutions, is tasked with manufacturing two COVID-19 vaccines, the Times reported. Workers at the plant conflated ingredients of the vaccines, ruining the doses, the newspaper reported.

Politico also reported senior officials told them that some senior Biden administration health officials knew two weeks ago that the Baltimore contractor's production problems could delay delivery of a significant number of future vaccine doses.

The mix-up does not affect Johnson & Johnson doses currently being delivered and used nationwide, since those were developed in the Netherlands, according to the Times.

Johnson & Johnson identified the spoiled batch of doses through its quality control process, the company said in a statement on its website. The site is "not yet authorized to manufacture drug substance for our COVID-19 vaccine," and added: "This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process."

In its statement, Johnson & Johnson said it remained on track to deliver "an additional 24 million single-shot vaccine doses through April." The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost.

Also in the news:

►Most Americans 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

►California Gov. Gavin Newsom will get vaccinated in Los Angeles Thursday morning, according to his office.

►People Magazine reported Wednesday that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she tested positive for the coronavirus and is urging people to guard themselves in the pandemic, such as wearing masks in public.

►Washington state is opening eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations to all residents age 16 and older starting April 15.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 30.45 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 552,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 128.79 million cases and 2.81 million deaths. More than 195.58 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 150.2 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: COVID-19 accounted for about 11% of all American deaths last year – right behind heart disease and cancer – and the vast majority of patients who died of the virus already had health problems before they were infected.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

FDA authorizes two rapid COVID-19 tests for home screening

Consumers will soon be able to buy rapid COVID-19 tests at chain pharmacies and grocers without a prescription after the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized two home tests.

The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-test will include two tests per kit for serial screening, with the no-prescription test delivering results in 15 minutes that does not require a lab. The FDA also authorized the Quidel QuickVue COVID test that delivers results in 10 minutes and can be used without a prescription.

The FDA has authorized more than 300 COVID-19 tests and technologies in what's becoming an increasingly crowded field of medical labs and tech firms touting different technologies.

By greenlighting the Abbott and Quidel tests that can be purchased by consumers without a prescription, the federal agency is significantly expanding access to testing for Americans. The authorization comes two weeks after the agency announced a streamlined path for serial testing to screen people without symptoms.

- Ken Alltucker

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective for kids ages 12 to 15, company study shows

The COVID-19 vaccine from drug company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is safe for and extremely effective in adolescents, according to a company-sponsored study released early Wednesday.

In adolescents 12 to 15 years old, vaccination led to a higher protective antibody response than in adults and was 100% effective against symptomatic disease, the study of 2,260 adolescents found.

The two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been authorized for use in those 16 and up based on previous trials, but not in younger adolescents.

Last week, the companies began testing their vaccine in children ages 5 to 11; next week, they will begin testing in ages 2 to 5, and later they will look at children 6 months to 2 years. Results from those trials should be available later this year.

Moderna, which also has a COVID-19 vaccine, has been studying its shot in teenagers since December and launched a trial in younger children in mid-March. That vaccine is not yet approved for use in older teens.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit their adolescent data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ask that authorization to provide BNT162b2 be quickly amended to include that age group. It's not clear how long the FDA will take to review the request.

- Karen Weintraub

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Johnson & Johnson vaccine delays, FDA authorizes two home tests

Recommended Stories

  • Nandigram: The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    The most high-profile contest in India's ongoing state elections is under way in West Bengal.

  • Ducommun (DCO) Stock Jumps 6.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Ducommun (DCO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • European Equities: Futures Point Northwards with a Busy Economic Calendar in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead for the European majors, with manufacturing sector PMI figures in focus. Economic data from the U.S will also influence late in the day.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world's biggest maker of the drug. The government has previously said that people over 45 can register for inoculation from April 1. India has already decided to delay big vaccine exports for now, including to the WHO-backed global vaccine alliance COVAX.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Michel Barnier calls for vaccine war ceasefire as Pfizer criticises EU

    Pfizer: EU is holding back vaccine rollout Starmer exclusive interview: 'Vaccine passports are un-British' Just 12 countries could be opened to holidaymakers by June Macron announces strict new lockdown Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Michel Barnier has given his farewell speech as the European Union's (EU) Brexit negotiator where he called for a ceasefire in the vaccine war. On Wednesday night he spoke at the Churchill Europe Symposium - a nod to where the former British Prime Minister called for a United States of Europe in 1946 - and urged the UK and EU to comes to terms in its vaccine battle in his goodbye to bloc institutions. He said: "It is true that the UK has a quicker vaccination rate compared to the EU. But the fight against COVID 19 is more than speed of vaccination, important as that is...We will all find strong and weaker points in how we managed this. But there is no place, in such a serious situation, for polemics and competition. There are so many more reasons to cooperate, in the short and the long term." Meanwhile, Pfizer has accused the European Union of hampering its Covid vaccine production. The US drugmaker, which supplies Britain and more than 70 other countries with coronavirus jabs, said new EU rules about the free movement of goods across borders are damaging its ability to export the vaccine. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Roughly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined because of a factory mixup, report says

    An error at a production facility in Baltimore ruined roughly 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, delaying future shipments.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically-motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a Satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Paul Simon sells his entire song catalogue to Sony

    Hits like Bridge Over Troubled Water, You Can Call Me Al and Mrs Robinson are included in the deal.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • New York prosecutors subpoenaed the bank records of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO

    Allen Weisselberg has a deep knowledge of Trump's financial dealings and "knows where the bodies are buried," one ex-prosecutor said.

  • Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

    When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly-revealed bodycam footage.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Alex Beresford: ‘After defending Meghan I’ve suffered relentless racism’

    Three weeks ago I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family, and the impact on their mental health. Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media. I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much. I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel. These are just the past few weeks of my own, very much lived experience of racism in Britain. But the report just released by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities tells a very different story. The Commission, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a “beacon for other white-majority countries”. That may be what the Government wants to believe, but it does a disservice to this country. If we acknowledge there is racism in Britain – as the report does – then we have to acknowledge it will find its way into institutions. The report gives a false sense of hope that our work is done and will simultaneously give social media racists the comfort to push a little bit further as they hide in plain sight. The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society. These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate. Not all racism is caught on camera. Not all racism is a black man lying on the ground with a knee on his neck. It comes in many forms. Between myself and friends we have dozens of examples of where we have faced institutional racism throughout our lives: in some of their cases, losing out in the workplace and restricted opportunities. The point about covert racism is you know it exists because you have experienced it – but it is much harder to prove. Discussing racism is one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had. For some people it must feel like tiptoeing around a minefield, trying not to put a foot wrong. For someone of colour, already racially battle weary, it can open all your old wounds. Your mind flashes back to all those previous incidents... only for someone to search for explanations or excuses to question your truth. It’s had me thinking about my own journey as a mixed-race person from a council house in St Werburghs in inner city Bristol in the 1980s to national breakfast television. My white British mum and Guyanese father used to prepare us for the outside world without trying to spoil our loving childhood home. I always got the impression my father, who came to England at the age of 14 and took up an engineering apprenticeship after leaving school, didn’t want us to dwell on history too much. Almost like he had lived it, so we didn’t have to. Mum was very protective over my younger brother and I. The white mother experience isn’t to be underestimated. I remember Mum started a new job working for a local wine company, it was going well until the day she popped into the office with me. We were met with that look of surprise, followed by a change in treatment, concluding in a change in job. School was the place where differences became visible to me. As well as learning the two times table I also had to teach myself quickly about what prejudice meant. Managing the many forms of racism can start at the same time as learning to tie your shoelaces.

  • Biden administration quietly ramping up aid to Palestinians

    The Biden administration is quietly ramping up assistance to the Palestinians after former President Donald Trump cut off nearly all aid. Since taking office with a pledge to reverse many of Trump's Israeli-Palestinian decisions, the administration has allocated nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized. The administration announced last Thursday that it was giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Rare spectacled bear released back into the wild

    South America's spectacled bears are at risk of extinctionOne lucky bear called Pensilvania was rescued last yearLOCATION: DUITAMA, BOYACA, COLOMBIA The biggest threat to the bears' survival is illegal hunting Habitat loss is also a big problemShe received treatment for malnutrition and dental fracturesThis week she was released into a natural reserveShe will live in this protected site for Colombia's rich fauna and flora