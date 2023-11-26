Report on juvenile justice problems welcomed; respect will of voters | Voice of the People

Ohio’s juvenile justice system misguided

Thank you to the USA TODAY Ohio Network newspapers for your in-depth investigation of Ohio’s juvenile lockups and juvenile justice system. I appreciate your focusing on the damage the system does to the juveniles swept up in the system and their families, rather than demonizing them. I am writing as a board member of the Juvenile Justice Coalition as well as someone who previously worked in the system and in community-based programs.

Our organization, the Juvenile Justice Coalition, has been advocating for juvenile justice reform in Ohio for 30 years — visiting youths in DYS facilities and county detention centers; working with DYS administrators, juvenile judges and county administrators; educating the public about the issues; collaborating with other organizations to bring about change. We have seen the impact of the issues that you have identified in your articles and have had varying degrees of success in addressing them.

We know that community-based programs can be effective as identified in your articles. But Ohio continues to throw away our children by putting them in dangerous prisons and lockups. I hope that your shining a light on the abuses of the system will bring about real and long-term improvements. Ohioans must demand no less. Unless this happens, our children, families and communities will continue to be harmed.

I urge Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly to do more to change Ohio’s dangerous juvenile prisons and to invest in community-based alternatives that have been proven to work. I also think that the governor must include more diversity of perspectives to the commission he created (such as juvenile defenders, parents, youths who have been in the system) so that we can identify and change the issues that led to these exposes.

Sharon Weitzenhof, Bath

Voters have spoken

The will of Ohio voters was clear on Nov. 7. They approved putting reproductive rights in the Ohio Constitution (57-43%). But already on election night, state legislative leaders vowed to still restrict it.

In August, the state legislature attempted to grab power from the voters. But Ohioans stood up for democracy and for our right to go directly to voters when lawmakers are unresponsive to the people’s concerns.

For years, the unaccountable Ohio General Assembly has failed to reflect the will of voters. Now some legislators are proposing that they determine what is constitutional, rather than the courts.

State legislative leaders have a clear pattern of disregarding and disrespecting the voters, the Ohio Constitution and the Ohio Supreme Court. In 2015, Ohioans overwhelmingly approved prohibitions on state legislative gerrymandering. In 2018, nearly 75% voted to put these prohibitions in the Ohio Constitution for congressional districts. The Ohio Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional gerrymanders two congressional maps and five sets of state legislative maps that the legislature passed and insisted on using.

They mustn’t succeed in their attack on voters and the courts. They are accountable to the people and to the Ohio Constitution. Please remind your state representative to respect the will of the voters and the checks and balances in the Ohio Constitution.

Jennifer Logan, Brunswick

Respect Ohio voters

The Sunday Beacon Journal on Nov. 12 reported that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stated that voter approval of Issue 1 and Issue 2 should be respected.

Immediately, 27 Republicans promised to do everything in their power to prevent the voters’ will. “We are looking at all options available of what can be done to save as many (unborn) lives as possible,” they said.

So, how come after all the mass shootings, they don’t enforce or create new laws (with teeth) on gun sales at gun shows, private shows, etc., to save the lives of our children already living? Are their lives so expendable? Did you know that gun manufacturers are putting out an AR-15 for juniors? Really! Follow the money!

Speaking out of both sides of your mouth, are you? Sounds like it to me.

Barbara McDevitt, Canton

Misplaced priorities

I read today that Texas A&M University fired its head football coach, some guy named Jimbo Fisher, and that they owe him $76 million for getting fired!

Say what? You know, if I won the “Lucky For Life” lottery, I would have to live 208 years to earn that much. A Nobel Prize is worth $1 million dollars, and I would presume each winner has contributed more to the the advancement of humanity than any football coach.

How did we get here?

Chris Walker, Fairlawn

Ohio lawmakers ‘un-American’

In the Nov. 19 editorial, I appreciate the editorial board’s attempt to “out” the radical Republicans who have taken our state hostage.

Unfortunately, you are too naive and moderate in your assessment. Yes, the gerrymandered majority wants to rule, but please tell it like it is. They are “un-American” theocratic radicals. There is nothing “conservative” about them. And please, stop with the “far left and far right” baloney. Those of us on the so-called left would have been Republicans 50 years ago. The Republicans have left sanity and have chosen autocracy.

Rick Hawksley, Kent

Appreciate Habitat for Humanity

Thanks for giving again.

It felt good to get my “Thanksgiving Story” from BeaconJournal.com. Reading about the 16 new homes and the Akron city park planned for next year is something I needed. It is so good to see the positive news about Habitat for Humanity under the leadership of Rochelle Sibbio helping those in need.

Helping others while engaging the families to be a part of the process of homeownership is just what I needed to confirm the goodness of people and the hope for our city. Who knows? I may just dust off my tool belt and lend a hand.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Kurt Davis, Akron

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio urgently needs juvenile justice reform | Letters to the editor