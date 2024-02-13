Report: Kentucky student dies in car crash. State police investigating

A Corbin Independent Schools student was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning, according to a report from LEX 18.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said the wreck happened around 7:50 a.m. on Bee Creek Road in Whitley County. Witnesses told KSP it was a head-on collision but troopers are still trying to figure out what happened.

Pennington couldn’t confirm the death of a Corbin Independent Schools student but said at least one person died in the crash.

Several others were injured and airlifted to multiple hospitals.

Corbin Independent Schools sent a message to parents and guardians that said a student was killed in a car wreck, according to LEX 18’s report.

Corbin Independent Schools did not immediately return a request for comment. KSP is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.