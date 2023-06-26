Report: La Puebla resident thwarts burglary suspect

Jun. 26—A La Puebla man told Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies he prevented a suspected burglar from making off with his tools Friday — and then he stopped the alleged intruder from escaping.

Daniel Meyer, who lives in the small community south of Española, was holding the would-be thief to the ground when deputies arrived, an incident report states.

The suspect, 58-year-old Edward Montoya, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Friday on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.

Meyer said he found Montoya in his garage Friday evening after hearing his dogs barking and noticing an unfamiliar car in his driveway, according to the report.

Meyer armed himself with a handgun and went into his garage, where he found Montoya holding his tool box and drill, the report states. Montoya dropped the items and offered to "just leave" before attempting to run away, according to the report.

Montoya told deputies he was having car trouble and stopped at the home to ask for help, the report states. He said he never entered the garage until Meyer ordered him into it to await the arrival of law enforcement. Deputies said in the report they found a 7-inch knife in his back pocket.

Meyer chased Montoya during the incident and the two had a "small scuffle," the report states. Meyer dialed 911 and then dropped his phone amid the pursuit.

Montoya is accused of biting Meyer on the arm, the report states, adding Meyer pulled out his gun and fired a warning shot at a berm while yelling for help.

Montoya, whose address is in nearby Santa Cruz, has a long list of prior charges and convictions, including robbery and shoplifting, stretching back to the 1980s.