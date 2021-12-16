Report: Lafayette Judge Odinet taking leave in wake of racist video, calls for resignation

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is taking a leave of absence in the wake of a racist video captured at her home that led to widespread condemnation and calls for her to resign.

Odinet's attorney Dane Ciolino told KLFY late Wednesday that the judge is taking an unpaid leave from the court to consider "what is next."

The judge is "embarrassed and humiliated and sorry for what she has done and the harm she has caused to the community," he said. An interim judge will be appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Odinet faced several calls to resign this week after multiple people were recorded using a racist slur in a video over the weekend, which the judge confirmed was taken at her home following a failed burglary attempt early Saturday morning.

The video does not show any of the speakers heard during the clip, but multiple voices repeatedly say “n-----” while watching footage of the attempted burglary.

"Mom's yelling, n-----, n-----," a male voice says, recounting the incident while watching the security footage.

"We have a n-----. It's a n-----, like a roach," a female voice adds.

Candidate for Lafayette City Court Judge, Michelle Odinet qualifying for the November election at the Clerk of Courts office in downtown Lafayette, La. Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

In a statement to The Daily Advertiser Tuesday, Odinet said her family was the victim of an armed burglary, but a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday there was no indication that the suspect had a weapon.

Odinet, who was elected to the bench just more than a year ago, said she was sedated when the clip was filmed and does not remember the racist language captured in the video.

Her decision to step back comes after calls for her to resign grew Wednesday, with City Councilman Glenn Lazard saying in a statement that he sees no path forward for her on the bench.

"The comments expressed by Judge Odinet, the cavalier nature by which they were expressed and her seemingly inability to recognize the severity of the comments and acceptance of responsibility raise serious concerns as to her ability to render fair and impartial justice to people of color and undermines public confidence in the judicial system," Lazard said.

Lafayette City Council members Pat Lewis with District 1 and Glenn Lazard with District 5 held a series of town hall meetings to discuss a report from the Protect the City Committee to deconsolidate the Lafayette goverment. Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

It is in the best interest of our community that Judge Odinet tender her resignation immediately," he added. "Then and only then will public confidence be restored in the judicial system and our community can heal and move forward."

Lazard joined a cadre of other public officials who have condemned Odinet or called for her resignation in the video’s wake, including City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and Representative Troy Carter Sr., D-New Orleans.

Condemnations have also come from the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the Anti Defamation League, which issued a statement Wednesday urging an investigation into the judge.

“The racist comments made by Judge Odinet are indicative of a troubling bias against Black people, which is disqualifying for an objective legal official who decides the fates of peoples’ lives,” ADL Southern Division Policy Director, Aaron Ahlquist said.

