Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reported.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Nassar's government-run prison account is intended to cover things such as commissary items and phone and email expenses.

The disgraced former doctor spent about $10,000 since his incarceration, and per the court filing, has roughly $2,000 left in his account, WashPost notes.

"Nassar has paid approximately $8.33 toward his criminal monetary penalties per month, despite receiving deposits into his account over this period totaling $12,825.00," the court filing states.

Of note: In the Wednesday court filing prosecutors asked a federal judge to turn over the remaining money in his account to make restitution payments towards five child victims of his child pornography possession, according to AP.

Nassar still owes about $57,000 in court-ordered restitution payments and a $5,000 special assessment debt, AP reports.

Why it matters: The case highlights a baffling program at the Federal Bureau of Prisons that enables inmates to stash astounding sums of money in government-run deposit accounts, as reported by WashPost last month.

The money in these accounts are "shielded from court orders for things like child support, alimony or other debts, and not subject to the same scrutiny as accounts owned by non-incarcerated citizens," per WashPost.

What they're saying: John Manly, a lawyer for many of Nassar's victims, including Simone Biles, told WashPost: "They’re allowing the worst child predator in American history to spend thousands of dollars on himself and pay $8 a month to his victims,"

"Something is completely broken and needs to be fixed."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.