Report: At least 35 die in stampede at funeral procession for Soleimani

A stampede broke out Tuesday during a funeral procession for top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, killing at least 35 people, Iranian state TV reported. Another 48 people were injured, according to The Associated Press. The incident occurred in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown. Funeral processions for Soleimani have drawn massive crowds. More than 1 million people participated in a procession in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Iranians consider Soleimani to be a national hero for his work leading the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. The U.S. blames him for attacks that have killed American troops in Iraq. The Trump administration has said President Trump approved the airstrike that killed Soleimani because the general was plotting imminent attacks against Americans.

More stories from theweek.com

America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing

Netanyahu publicly praised Trump's 'decisive' strike on Iran's Soleimani. In private, not so much.

Sen. Rand Paul says fellow Republicans are acting like 'grade-school children' on Iran

