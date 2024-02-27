Report: Letter containing white powder, death threat sent to Donald Trump Jr.'s home in Jupiter

JUPITER — People in hazmat suits responded to the Jupiter home of Donald Trump Jr. on Monday evening to investigate an "unidentified white powder" that was sent to him through the mail, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

The Daily Beast said that three unnamed people familiar with the matter said the former president's eldest son opened the letter in his home in Admirals Cove, a gated community along Alternate A1A. The Associated Press reported that the letter also contained a death threat. Jupiter Police referred all questions to The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Teri Barbera, the sheriff's office spokesperson, said the agency assisted Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the FBI and the Secret Service but declined to confirm the powder reports or say whether the powder — or its sender — have since been identified.

She directed all questions to the U.S. Secret Service, which declined to comment, and the FBI, which did not immediately respond to The Post's inquiries.

Trump Jr. received a letter containing white powder in 2018. The New York Police Department said his then-wife, Vanessa, opened the letter and called 911 after she began coughing and felt nauseated. Police later said the substance wasn't dangerous.

More recently, a bomb threat was reported at the home of the judge overseeing the senior Trump's New York civil fraud trial in January, hours before the former president was due to appear in court. New York authorities responded to the threat at Judge Arthur Engoron's Long Island home but did not find a bomb, deeming the incident a "swatting" prank.

