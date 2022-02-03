Report: Local Jan. 6 suspect Joshua Doolin asks for trial

Joshua Doolin is seen in an image captured outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an FBI affidavit.

Joshua Doolin, one of five people from Polk County accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot, is seeking a trial, according to a news report.

A lawyer for Doolin, a Polk City resident, made the request in a video hearing Wednesday with U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, Tampa station WTVT reported. None of the more than 700 people charged in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, has gone to trial.

Doolin took part in a status conference Wednesday before Nichols, who sits on the District of Columbia District Court. Nichols is also overseeing the cases against two other current or former Polk County residents and Michael Steven Perkins of Plant City, who joined the group at the Capitol, according to court records.

Doolin told Nichols that he was not waiving his right to a speedy trial but was only asking for a trial date, WTVT reported. Nichols raised the question of whether Doolin’s case could be severed from those of the other three defendants, the station reported.

The transcript of the status hearing was not yet available Thursday. Doolin's lawyer, Allen Orenberg of Potomac, Maryland, did not respond to a message left Thursday morning.

While no defendants in the Jan. 6 attack have yet gone to trial, many have accepted plea agreements.

Doolin, 24, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Those are all misdemeanor charges.

Doolin’s case is grouped with those of Olivia Pollock of Lakeland, Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland and now of Georgia; and Perkins. Pollock’s brother, Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland, has been indicted on multiple charges, including assaulting law-enforcement officers, and remains a fugitive.

Olivia Pollock, Hutchinson and Perkins face felony charges, including acts of physical violence in a restricted area and assaulting or impeding a law-enforcement officer. Nichols scheduled the group’s next status hearing for April 5.

One other Polk County resident has been charged in relation to the Capitol attack. Corinne Montoni of Lakeland faces four federal charges.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

