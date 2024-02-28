Report: Man accused of murdering Zeeland Township woman confessed in Las Vegas

Donna Hyma

OTTAWA COUNTY — Court documents show an Ottawa County man accused of murder confessed to killing a Zeeland Township resident after fleeing to Las Vegas, WZZM-13 reports.

Randall Grinwis, 57, is charged with killing his live-in girlfriend, 63-year-old Donna Hyma, who was found dead inside her home around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Detectives believe Grinwis is the one who placed a call to police requesting a wellness check.

An autopsy confirmed Hyma died of asphyxiation (suffocation). Detectives learned Grinwis was in Las Vegas, having fled the scene and taking items from the home with him.

Warrants for open murder and larceny were obtained and Grinwis was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Feb. 9. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced Grinwis’ arrest Thursday, Feb. 22, the same day he was extradited to the county.

According to court documents obtained by WZZM, Grinwis told Las Vegas authorities about the murder. He described how he pressed his forearm against Hyma’s throat and said he checked her pulse and breathing to determine she was dead.

Grinwis was denied bond and remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

