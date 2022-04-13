Report: Man accused of tying up elderly couple for days told police he killed someone during arrest

Disturbing new details are surfacing about the man accused of holding an elderly couple hostage for days inside a Green Cove Springs home.

Action News Jax told you Tuesday that Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, was arrested after he called 911 to confess a crime. When deputies responded to the home on CR-315, two people were discovered tied up inside.

Now, in a newly obtained arrest report, Lumpkin reportedly confessed that he had done “horrible” and “heinous” things, telling the emergency dispatcher that he was “a piece of s---.”

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home where they say they found two people in their 70s inside bound by duct tape on the arms, legs, and face.

The victims were reported to be extremely dehydrated, covered in feces, malnourished, and suffering from infections and lesions from being bound for at least 48 hours. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“They’re obviously very traumatized, but they’re being as helpful as they can right now,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a live news conference Tuesday afternoon.

During an interview, Lumpkin told investigators that he and another man had robbed the home together. He said they were both armed and masked when they entered the home from the front and back doors and ordered the couple to get on the floor. While the victims were screaming, Lumpkin told police he fired two shots over them to scare them.

Once the couple was tied up, he and the other man found their credit cards and forced the victims to tell them their PINs. Lumpkin said that he and the other man then took turns going down the street to a Winn-Dixie, where they withdrew as much cash as they could out of the ATM.

The report states that while Lumpkin was being placed in handcuffs he also confessed to murdering someone. The report does not offer more details.

Lumpkin is a convicted felon who has served nine years in prison on drug-dealing convictions. On Wednesday, he made his first appearance in Clay County court. He’s charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon and adult false imprisonment.

