Report: Man arrested at Maker’s Mark Distillery after attempted break in

A Texas man was arrested at Maker’s Mark in Loretto last week and it was his second incident at the bourbon distillery in two years, according to a local newspaper.

The Lebanon Enterprise reported that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Maker’s Mark security about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 18. At the distillery property on Happy Hollow Lane in Loretto deputies found Christian P. Douglas, 29, of Mesquite, Texas.

He’d been detained outside a bourbon warehouse by security after cutting a lock and had attempted to cut another lock, according to the report. Deputies found a bag with bolt cutters, propane torches, a sledgehammer and other tools and $9,000 in cash, as well as Douglas’ Porsche, the paper reported.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Clements was not immediately available for comment.

Douglas has been charged with third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree attempted arson, possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal trespassing.

The distillery in Marion County has been the home of Maker’s Mark since the early 1950s.

He has been released from the Marion County Detention Center on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 30 in Marion District Court.

This apparently isn’t the man’s first incident at the distillery.

The newspaper reported that on July 9, 2021, the sheriff’s office received a call from the distillery that “a customer was on site and that he complained of being poisoned and talking out of his head.”

Clements said Douglas was taken to the hospital for medical treatment at the time.