Report: Man assaulted by males in Waikiki died of stab wound

Dec. 14—Court documents reveal that the 21-year-old victim in Waikiki died Dec. 6 of a stab wound to the torso.

An 18-year-old man charged with murder in connection with the deadly attack allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.

Suspect Lionel J. Winebush is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 bail after he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tony Taki.

Taki's manner of death was classified as a homicide.

Honolulu police in court documents said 11 males including Winebush met at Tantalus at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 6 and drove to Waikiki in four different vehicles to retaliate against another group of males.

The group sought retaliation after the other group chased one of the males with machetes in a previous confrontation, police said.

Surveillance video camera footage showed four vehicles arriving at the corner of Kuhio and Seaside avenues just before 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 6 while members of the other group including Taki were seen sitting in a grassy area and drinking near a bus stop fronting the Royal Kuhio Hotel at 2240 Kuhio Avenue.

Court documents alleged Winebush was seen with a knife in his waistband and a sheath fall to the ground. Police said one of the males with Winebush him that they "just came to scrap" and that no knife should be used when they confront the group.

Police said the group attacked the other while they were on the grass near the bus stop, prompting the males to run in different directions.

Police noted surveillance footage showed Taki run to Seaside Avenue and then to Manukai Street on the mauka side of the hotel.

The group chased after Taki into Manukai Street where one male was seen punching Taki and Winebush was observed making a "stab motion" at Taki's torso area, police said.

Taki ran again and two other males caught up to him and assaulted him. Police said one of the males assaulted Taki with a bat.

Taki became unresponsive and was taken to The Queen's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents show Winebush and the rest of the group fled in their vehicles to the McCully Shopping Center where one of the males allegedly saw Winebush holding a "dagger-type knife" which had a six-inch long blade with a black handle.

One of the males asked him whether he used the knife. Winebush allegedly responded, "I think I stabbed him."

Police said the group then drove to a Tantalus lookout where Winebush was seen burning a sheath on the ground.

During the investigation, Winebush was positively identified as the stabbing suspect.

Police recovered the burnt sheath at the lookout Friday afternoon. Shortly afterward, officers of the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit located Winebush at an apartment building in the Punahou area and arrested him on suspicion of murder.