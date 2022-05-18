Report: Man who died in incident that shut down I-75 in Lexington was tied to robberies

The individual who died by suicide after police shut down I-75 Monday while trying to get him to surrender his gun was connected to multiple robberies, according to a report from the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT.

The robberies allegedly happened in Jessamine County and Lexington, according to WKYT’s report. When asked to confirm the individual’s involvement in the robberies, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office referred the Herald-Leader to the Lexington Police Department. Lexington police haven’t yet responded to requests for comment.

Officers responded to a trespassing call at Athens Walnut Hill Road Monday and found a man armed with a gun, police said. Officers called in armored vehicles in an attempt to resolve the situation, which led to a shutdown on I-75 from exit 99 to exit 104 in both directions. It was shut down for about 45 minutes.

The individual died by suicide as police were attempting to resolve the situation, according to the coroner.

“After that incident happened, police were in lots of different locations. They did respond to him when he went down and provided first aid,” Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said to the Herald-Leader previously.

“They did scoop him on a transport rug-like deal that they’ve got and they brought him to the staging area, where our fire department was. At that time, they determined that death had occurred and we were notified then.”

The man has not been identified yet, but the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office said at least three robberies have been connected to the suspect, two in Jessamine County and one in Lexington, according to WKYT.