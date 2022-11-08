Report: Man fatally shoots wife, himself in Dallas County medical examiner’s building

Emerson Clarridge
A man on Tuesday shot his wife and himself inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office building, WFAA-TV reported.

A man and a woman died inside the building, KXAS-TV reported, citing the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said two medical examiner’s office employees were struck by gunfire before the self-inflicted shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported. The condition of one of the employees was not clear.

KTVT-TV reported the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m on the second floor of the building on North Stemmons Freeway near Wycliff Avenue.

People in the building were evacuated.

