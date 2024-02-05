Report: Man in Laurel County shot after fleeing from police

A man in Laurel County was sent to a hospital Sunday evening after being shot during a police chase, according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, WKYT.

Trooper Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State Police told WKYT the police chase began on Tom Jensen Highway and continued into the Lily community of Laurel County. The suspect was shot, although Pennington didn’t comment on who shot them, according to WKYT.

The man was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to WKYT. The man is expected to survive and charges are pending.

No officers or civilians were injured during the pursuit or shooting, according to WKYT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.