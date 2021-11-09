Report: Man pulled gun, killed in exchange of shots with police

Nov. 9—Joplin police on Monday disclosed in a statement that Joseph Shane Endicott, 41, of Carl Junction, was killed Oct. 30 in an exchange of gunshots with three officers dispatched in an assault case.

Capt. William Davis said in a statement Monday the police department's emergency communications center received a 911 call at 3:42 p.m. that day in which a woman reported that she had been assaulted with a baseball bat at 1523 S. Kentucky Ave.

In providing that information, the 911 caller named Endicott as the person who assaulted her, according to the details provided by Davis.

When police arrived, they found a man in the bathroom. Davis reported in the statement that officers attempted numerous times to get the man to come out of the room, but he refused.

Davis said Endicott pulled out a gun and was killed in an exchange of shots with the officers.

The officers, later named as Pete Box and Darrell Klink and Sgt. Jason Stump, were placed on administrative leave after the shooting as required by department policy while the case is investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An autopsy was to have been conducted in Ozark, but details of that examination have not been released. Police also have not said how many shots Endicott fired and how many were fired by the officers. The number of shots sustained by Endicott also has not been disclosed. None of the officers was injured.

At the time of the incident, Endicott was wanted on unrelated warrants of two counts of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of vehicle tampering in connection with an incident Aug. 3 at a residence on Sunrise Lane near Carl Junction.

The woman has not been identified by police nor has the extent of any injuries she sustained been released as investigation into the case continues.