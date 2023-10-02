Report: man "racked" gun during foot chase with police before deadly shooting

Lubbock police officials believe a 22-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday was preparing to shoot an officer during a foot chase in connection with a stolen vehicle report in west Lubbock, according to a custodial death report submitted to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Homero Carrillo died at the scene in the 6300 block of 31st Street about 30 minutes after a Lubbock police officer responded to a report that a stolen vehicle was in the area, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Lubbock police release new details about deadly officer-involved shooting

The officer, an 18-year veteran of the Lubbock Police Department, arrived about 12:48 p.m. and found the vehicle, which was being driven by Carrillo, who exited the vehicle and ran away.

The officer initially shot Carrillo with a stun gun, which was ineffective.

Carrillo drew a firearm and the officer fired multiple shots at him, striking him, the release states.

The report, obtained by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, provided details of the moment leading up to the shooting that was not in the release.

It states that as Carrillo ran from the officer on foot, he drew a firearm from his person as he ran but dropped the firearm while running.

However, Carrillo picked it back up, then "racked the slide of the firearm as if to prepare to fire on the officer."

The report states Carrillo didn't fire his firearm.

The officer was uninjured and is on administrative leave.

Meanwhile, the passenger of the vehicle, 24-year-old Danielle Manzanares, also ran away but a backup officer caught up to her in the 6000 block of 29th Street.

She was booked-in to the Lubbock County Detention County Detention Center on misdemeanor evading and possession of marijuana charges.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police officials identify man killed by officer in West Lubbock