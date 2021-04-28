Report: Man robs Springfield Speedway with alleged box cutter

Apr. 28—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported at a Springfield gas station.

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday to Speedway, 2040 N. Bechtle Ave., on a robbery that had just occurred, according to a Springfield police report.

Police spoke with several employees who said, "a male, wearing a black and green jacket, tan pants and tan boots came in and robbed the store."

One employee said the man entered the store and began looking around before he poured a cup of coffee and made his way to the register.

"After the last customer left, the unknown male made his way behind the counter and pulled what was described to be a box cutter on (the employee), requesting the money inside the register. She explained that the male at one point attempted to stab her with the box cutter, but she was able to deflect the male's arm," the report stated.

The employee told police she then opened the register and the man gathered $110 and exited the front door, running south.

Officers were able to review surveillance video, which showed the man entering the store, going behind the register and exiting the store, the report stated.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect or witness information was available.

Springfield police continue their investigation into this robbery.