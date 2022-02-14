Report: Man shoots himself inside Yelm gun shop

A man in his 50s walked into a Yelm gun shop on Sunday, asked to see a gun, loaded it and then took his own life, the Nisqually Valley News is reporting.

About 1:30 p.m., Yelm police were dispatched to the shop in the 16900 block of state Route 507.

The investigation determined the man entered the store alone and requested to see a firearm that was for sale, according to the newspaper.

As the man looked at the firearm, he loaded it with one round of ammunition he had brought with him, the newspaper reports.

No customers or store employees were injured. There also was no link between the man and the business, according to the newspaper.