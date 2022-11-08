Report: Man shot to death wife, himself in Dallas County medical examiner’s building

A man on Tuesday shot his wife and himself inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office building, WFAA-TV reported.

A man and a woman died inside the building, KXAS-TV reported, citing the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. One of them worked in the building, the station reported.

KTVT-TV reported the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m on the second floor of the building that is located near Wycliff Avenue.

People in the building were evacuated.

