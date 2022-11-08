Report: Man shot wife, himself inside Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office building

A man on Tuesday shot his wife and himself inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office building, WFAA-TV reported.

The conditions of the suspect and victim were not clear.

Dallas police did not immediately release information about the shooting, which KTVT-TV reported occurred about 4:30 p.m on the second floor of the building that is located near Wycliff Avenue.

People in the building were evacuated.

