Report: Man used Uber for getaway from South Kitsap bank robbery

After he passed a threatening note to a teller at a South Kitsap bank branch demanding money on Friday, a man received thousands of dollars and then left the scene of the robbery, making his getaway using the ride-hailing app Uber, according to court documents.

Information from the company confirmed the 39-year-old man's identity, and Derrick Alain Angud was charged with a count of first-degree robbery in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday. In an initial court appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his bail was set at $50,000.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies were initially dispatched to the bank robbery at the Chase Bank branch on Mile Hill Drive at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday after a man wearing a hoodie and a mask entered the bank and handed a teller a threatening note, according to court documents. The man was given money – the bank later estimated that nearly $8,000 was missing from the drawer – and he left the scene in a Toyota Camry heading west on Mile Hill Drive.

According to court documents, the bank employee who was approached by the man said he had pulled out a bag with a note attached that stated, "I don't want to have to shoot. 100's and 50's in the bag. No ink." The employee handed over the money, and another employee saw the man get into the rear of the vehicle and photographed its license plate.

Port Orchard police later located the vehicle and stopped it, and police determined the woman driving the vehicle was an Uber driver, a Kitsap County detective wrote in a report. The woman had received a request for a ride, which came in about 10 minutes before deputies were dispatched to the robbery, from "DERRICK" for a trip from the bank parking lot to a sports pub on Bethel Avenue. She gave the man the ride, and she later gave police the man's name as it appeared to her in the app, a description and "added that the male was sweating heavily when she picked him up which she thought was odd."

A search in the area of the sports bar turned up a pair of pants and a sweatshirt that matched the clothes worn by the suspect at Chase Bank, the detective wrote.

Uber provided law enforcement with information about Angud and his ride, which included a report of a canceled trip with a drop-off point of the man's South Kitsap home address, according to court documents.

A Washington State Patrol sergeant reported that troopers had an incident involving the man recently, and photos of the man from that incident matched what could be seen in the bank video, the detective wrote, noting that the sergeant reported that the man "appeared to have mental health issues and may be on the path of criminal escalation."

A report included with charging documents does not indicate the circumstances of the man's arrest, but Kitsap County Jail records note that the man was arrested on Saturday.

