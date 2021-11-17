Report: Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph killed in shooting on Airways Boulevard

Young Dolph, a high-profile Memphis-based rapper, has been killed in a shooting on Airways Boulevard Wednesday, according to multiple media reports and officials.

The shooting occurred at the renowned bakery, Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies. Witnesses who documented the aftermath of the shooting on social media identified Young Dolphs' car, a vehicle with a unique and distinguishable camouflaged paint job.

A person receiving calls at a phone number for APA Agency, which lists Young Dolph on the agency page, declined to comment. Memphis police also declined to immediately confirm the identity of the shooting victim. FOX13's report attributed confirmation of the identity of the young rapper to three unnamed law enforcement sources.

From Adolph Thornton Jr. to Young Dolph

Born in Chicago, Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., moved to Memphis as an infant. He launched his career with a series of mixtapes beginning in 2008. In recent years, Thornton had moved up the hip-hop ranks and Billboard charts, starting in 2016 with Gold-certified hits like "Play With Yo B****" and "100 Shots" while his 2020's "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

In 2016, Thornton released the King of Memphis album, a title previously espoused by Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims. The two rappers are said to have an ongoing feud.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead. No suspect info is available at this time.

The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021

Prior to the fatal shooting, Thornton had been the victim of two other shootings that took place in 2017.

Young Dolph survived two shootings in 2017

In February of 2017, in Charlotte, North Carolina, a suspect fired more than 100 rounds at a heavily armored SUV that Thornton would later credit with saving his life.

Gotti associate Blac Youngsta was one of three men who subsequently surrendered to authorities in Charlotte for their alleged involvement in the shooting

Later in 2017, Thornton was critically injured after a suspect shot him multiple times outside of a Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. He made a full recovery, and subsequent media reports suggested the incident was somehow the result of the long-running musical and personal feud with Mims.

Thornton has made previous comments that describe their relationship as one that started with mutual admiration before devolving to animosity.

The sheriff's department of Los Angeles County did not confirm Mims was a suspect at the time.

Mourners gather at Makeda's cookie shop, scene of shooting

At the scene of the shooting, hundreds of men, women, and children surrounded the small strip of shops where the shooting occurred as roughly three dozen uniformed officers attempted to keep the crowd calm.

A section of Airways Boulevard from Pecan Circle to Ketchum Road was blocked off to traffic.

Scores of people expressed disbelief, and many were seen sobbing while phrases like "he was a good man," and "he has a family," were common refrains.

Thornton was known as a strong advocate for South Memphis. Around Thanksgiving each year, Thornton would distribute turkeys to families. He also frequently took the time to speak with Shelby County Schools students and donated tens of thousands of dollars to the school system.

Pamela Hill owns Makeda's with her husband, Maurice, who she said was a witness to the shooting.

Thornton repeatedly visited the store — the bakery posted a video of him there less than a week ago — and loved the shop's chocolate chip cookies, she said.

But it's her husband and kids who are the true fans of the rapper, she said.

"He knew him...whenever he saw him, wherever he saw him," Hill said of her husband.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

Commercial Appeal reporters Dima Amro, Bob Mehr, Laura Testino, and Gina Butkovich contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis outside of Makeda's bakery